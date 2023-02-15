Taiwan adds 19,505 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 19,505 local COVID cases on Wednesday (Feb. 15), with 356 imported cases and 65 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 18% from the same day last week.

Local cases

Local cases included 8,866 males and 10,636 females, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

New Taipei City reported 3,734 cases, 2,507 in Taoyuan City, 2,440 in Taichung City, 2,155 cases in Kaohsiung City, 1,830 in Taipei City, 1,595 in Tainan City, 840 in Changhua County, 542 in Hsinchu County, 542 in Pingtung, 486 in Hsinchu City, 453 in Miaoli County, 449 in Yunlin County, 345 in Hualien County, 343 in Keelung City, 337 in Yilan County, 307 in Nantou County, 229 in Chiayi County, 174 in Chiayi City, 128 in Taitung County, 40 in Kinmen County, 25 in Penghu County, and 4 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

Imported cases included 146 males and 210 females, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 65 deaths included 35 males and 30 females, ranging in age from under five to their 90s. All of them were classified as severe cases and 63 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 41 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed a total of 9,862,108 cases, of which 9,809,364 were local and 52,690 were imported. So far, 17,258 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 21 deaths reported among imported cases.