Taiwan government's Turkey disaster relief fund receives over NT$682 million

Donations to health ministry’s relief fund increases by nearly NT$200 million in 24 hours

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/15 14:29
View of buildings heavily damaged during the earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. While the death toll is almost certai...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan public has donated over NT$682 million (US$22.48 million) to the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s (MOHW) Turkey disaster relief fund.

Liberty Times reported that in the latest announcement, the MOHW said as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 14), it had received 138,696 donations. Soon after the deadly quakes struck Turkey, the ministry set up several accounts and means for the public to donate to the relief fund on Feb. 7.

The accounts will remain open until March 6. Donations through the MOHW, an officially registered entity, are eligible for tax deductions.

As of Monday (Feb. 13) at 5 p.m., the MOHW had received NT$490.64 million, according to an earlier report.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) was cited by UDN as saying it will discuss with the Turkish government how the funds will be used.

Meanwhile, as the governments of Taiwan and Syria lack interaction, MOFA is still trying to find out how Taiwan can help Syrian earthquake victims. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Jordan is currently in touch with local contacts in the country.

Syrians at the Turkish border will receive supplies donated by the Taiwan public, according to MOFA.
