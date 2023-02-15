Taiwan plans submarine rescue vessel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan’s submarine project continues to develop, the Navy is planning to spend NT$10.1 billion (US$332.77 million) on a submarine rescue vessel, reports said Wednesday (Feb. 15).

Due to Chinese pressure preventing other countries from selling submarines to Taiwan, the country launched an indigenous project, originally expected to complete a prototype by the end of 2025, with tests reportedly starting later this year. In addition to its two existing vessels, Taiwan’s fleet would eventually count eight submarines.

However, the Navy also planned to build a specialized rescue ship to conduct deep-sea operations, with the budget that would cover the necessary equipment and the training program for its crew, the Liberty Times reported.

Another rescue vessel was scheduled to be ready by June, but its diving bell could only reach a maximum depth of 100 meters with a remotely operated underwater vehicle going 500 m deep, not enough to help out a submarine, the report said.