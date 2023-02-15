Alexa
Taiwan plans submarine rescue vessel

Navy budgets NT$10.1 billion for new project

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/15 14:12
Taiwan plans to add a submarine rescue vessel to its fleet. 

Taiwan plans to add a submarine rescue vessel to its fleet.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan’s submarine project continues to develop, the Navy is planning to spend NT$10.1 billion (US$332.77 million) on a submarine rescue vessel, reports said Wednesday (Feb. 15).

Due to Chinese pressure preventing other countries from selling submarines to Taiwan, the country launched an indigenous project, originally expected to complete a prototype by the end of 2025, with tests reportedly starting later this year. In addition to its two existing vessels, Taiwan’s fleet would eventually count eight submarines.

However, the Navy also planned to build a specialized rescue ship to conduct deep-sea operations, with the budget that would cover the necessary equipment and the training program for its crew, the Liberty Times reported.

Another rescue vessel was scheduled to be ready by June, but its diving bell could only reach a maximum depth of 100 meters with a remotely operated underwater vehicle going 500 m deep, not enough to help out a submarine, the report said.
