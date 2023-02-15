Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pastrnak scores in OT as Bruins rally for 3-2 win over Stars

By SCHUYLER DIXON , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2023/02/15 12:37
Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, center, talks with a coach nearby during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Tue...
Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson (21) and Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate with the bench after Robertson scored in the second period of an NHL hockey game ag...
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) deflects a shot from Boston Bruins' Pavel Zacha (18) as Ryan Suter, right, helps defend on the play in the...
Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall (71) controls the puck under pressure from Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa, rear, in the first period of an NHL ho...

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, center, talks with a coach nearby during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Tue...

Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson (21) and Joe Pavelski (16) celebrate with the bench after Robertson scored in the second period of an NHL hockey game ag...

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) deflects a shot from Boston Bruins' Pavel Zacha (18) as Ryan Suter, right, helps defend on the play in the...

Boston Bruins left wing Taylor Hall (71) controls the puck under pressure from Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa, rear, in the first period of an NHL ho...

DALLAS (AP) — David Pastrnak scored with 1:16 remaining in overtime, and the Boston Bruins rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night in a matchup of the top team in each conference.

Pavel Zacha scored the tying goal in the third period for the NHL-leading Bruins in Jim Montgomery’s first game as a head coach in Dallas since the Stars fired him in 2019 for what he later admitted was a drinking problem.

The Stars couldn't convert on 57 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play in the second period and a two-minute 4-on-3 session in the extra period. They finished 3-1-4 on an eight-game homestand that featured five games going to extra time, including four in a row.

Western Conference-leading Dallas finished the long homestand with consecutive losses to East contenders. The first was a 3-1 loss to three-time defending East champion Tampa Bay when the Lightning scored the go-ahead goal in the final minute.

Taylor Hall opened the scoring for Boston, and Jason Robertson had his team-leading 34th to give Dallas a 2-1 lead in the second period. Joe Pavelski had two assists for Dallas.

Pastrnak, who assisted on Zacha's tying goal, scored his team-leading 39th with the teams playing 4-on-4 in overtime because play never stopped after Brad Marchand's interference penalty ended 2 1/2 minutes into the extra period.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Nashville on Thursday. The Bruins have won three in a row against the Predators.

Stars: At Minnesota on Friday before two more home games, starting with Columbus on a back-to-back.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports