Taiwan 7-Eleven to install new 3-bean coffee machines with Oatly

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Chain Store Corp (PCSC, 統一超商), the operator of 7-Eleven in Taiwan, on Monday (Feb. 13), announced that will install its new "three-bean hopper" (三豆槽) coffee machines at 720 branches across Taiwan this year.

According to PCSC, the number of coffee shops in Taiwan has increased by 1.6 times over the past 10 years and as many as 2.85 billion cups of coffee are consumed in the country each year. As coffee becomes more and more popular, the market is becoming more personalized with an emphasis on premium coffee flavors.



(President Chain Store Corp photo)

Aiming at cashing in on the coffee wave in Taiwan, since the fourth quarter of last year, a number of 7-Eleven outlets have introduced a new machine called the "three-bean hopper," which offers three types of coffee bean and two types of milk. Through the equipment upgrade, specialty coffee lovers can have more choices.

The convenience store chain will not only launch its City Prima hot specialty oatmeal milk latte for the first time in 360 stores, but also a cold version of the drink in 5,800 stores, reported UDN.



(President Chain Store Corp photo)

The firm stated that the specialty coffee market is continuing to grow every year. In the first month of this year, sales of City Prima specialty coffee grew by more than 40%. On Feb. 8, City Prima launched the "Guatemala Flora No. 2" specialty coffee, its second such specialty coffee.

In addition, the City Cafe Oatmeal Latte is a hot-selling item with annual sales of more than NT$500 million, targeting the "plant-based trend" in milk.



(President Chain Store Corp photo)