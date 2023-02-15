Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan 7-Eleven to install new 3-bean coffee machines with Oatly

720 7-Eleven branches to feature new specialty coffee machines

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/15 13:42
(President Chain Store Corp photo)
(President Chain Store Corp photo)

(President Chain Store Corp photo)

(President Chain Store Corp photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Chain Store Corp (PCSC, 統一超商), the operator of 7-Eleven in Taiwan, on Monday (Feb. 13), announced that will install its new "three-bean hopper" (三豆槽) coffee machines at 720 branches across Taiwan this year.

According to PCSC, the number of coffee shops in Taiwan has increased by 1.6 times over the past 10 years and as many as 2.85 billion cups of coffee are consumed in the country each year. As coffee becomes more and more popular, the market is becoming more personalized with an emphasis on premium coffee flavors.

Taiwan 7-Eleven to install new 3-bean coffee machines with Oatly
(President Chain Store Corp photo)

Aiming at cashing in on the coffee wave in Taiwan, since the fourth quarter of last year, a number of 7-Eleven outlets have introduced a new machine called the "three-bean hopper," which offers three types of coffee bean and two types of milk. Through the equipment upgrade, specialty coffee lovers can have more choices.

The convenience store chain will not only launch its City Prima hot specialty oatmeal milk latte for the first time in 360 stores, but also a cold version of the drink in 5,800 stores, reported UDN.

Taiwan 7-Eleven to install new 3-bean coffee machines with Oatly
(President Chain Store Corp photo)

The firm stated that the specialty coffee market is continuing to grow every year. In the first month of this year, sales of City Prima specialty coffee grew by more than 40%. On Feb. 8, City Prima launched the "Guatemala Flora No. 2" specialty coffee, its second such specialty coffee.

In addition, the City Cafe Oatmeal Latte is a hot-selling item with annual sales of more than NT$500 million, targeting the "plant-based trend" in milk.

Taiwan 7-Eleven to install new 3-bean coffee machines with Oatly
(President Chain Store Corp photo)
coffee
coffee market
7-Eleven
7-Eleven Taiwan
oat milk
Oatly
specialty coffee

RELATED ARTICLES

Man with knife forces woman to pull NT$1,000 from 7-Eleven ATM in south Taiwan
Man with knife forces woman to pull NT$1,000 from 7-Eleven ATM in south Taiwan
2023/02/13 15:33
Charming riverside resort in Chiang Mai welcomes Taiwanese travelers post COVID
Charming riverside resort in Chiang Mai welcomes Taiwanese travelers post COVID
2023/02/01 13:24
Starbucks Taiwan buy 1 get 1 free coffee promotion on Monday
Starbucks Taiwan buy 1 get 1 free coffee promotion on Monday
2023/01/15 15:50
Taiwan's tallest coffee store opens for booking
Taiwan's tallest coffee store opens for booking
2023/01/12 19:29
Award-winning latte artist opens CHLIV franchise in Taipei
Award-winning latte artist opens CHLIV franchise in Taipei
2022/12/23 17:14