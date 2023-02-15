Taiwan's TSMC employees to receive NT$1.87 million in bonuses in 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Employees of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) on average will receive NT$1.87 million (US$61,600) in bonuses based on performance.

TSMC on Tuesday (Feb. 14) announced that its Board of Directors had approved NT$121.44 billion in performance-based bonuses for employees. Based on the approximately 65,000 employees who are eligible, an average of NT$1.86 million can be allocated to each employee.

The firm said NT$60.72 billion in business performance bonuses were already issued after each quarter in 2022. It stated that the remaining NT$60.72 billion in profit sharing will be disbursed in July.

This year's bonuses represent a 70% increase over the ones issued last year. However, because TSMC's production capacity continues to increase and the number of employees has also increased, the average bonus received by each worker has increased 49.5% year-on-year.

TSMC's board of directors approved the distribution of a cash dividend of NT$2.75 per share for earnings garnered in the fourth quarter of 2022, which is in line with market expectations. According to the company, TSMC's ex-dividend date for common shares is slated for June 15, while cash dividends will be disbursed on July 13.

In addition, in order to attract and retain the company's senior executives and key talents, TSMC announced that it will link their compensation with shareholders' interests and ESG (environmental, social, corporate governance) achievements and the board gave the green light for the issuance of 2,110,000 shares of 2022 employee restricted stock awards (RSAs). The board also agreed to the issuance of no more than 6,249,000 common shares of RSAs for the year 2023, which will be submitted to the 2023 shareholders' annual meeting for approval.

The board also approved the allocation of up to US$3.5 billion to boost its investment in TSMC Arizona, its wholly-owned subsidiary.