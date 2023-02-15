Foxconn founder Terry Gou seeks return to KMT

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) took the first step toward a potential presidential run by stating his intention to return to the Kuomintang (KMT).

Gou had been a longtime KMT member, but withdrew in 2019 after losing a presidential primary election. Rejoining the party in time to qualify for an upcoming primary will be difficult as party rules dictate a minimum waiting period of four years, with Guo needing to wait till September.

According to a UDN report, Gou has reached out to KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) to discuss the matter. Former KMT Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍) said party rules need to be followed when evaluating Gou’s potential return to the KMT, and consequent participation in party primaries.

To deal with his predicament, Gou was spotted traveling to the offices of former Legislative President Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) on Tuesday (Feb. 14). The two met in private for approximately one hour, with Gou potentially strategizing a quick return to the KMT for the purpose of participating in the party’s primary.

As it stands now, Gou’s application to return to the party would be too late to qualify for participation in the KMT primaries for the 2024 presidential election. However, there is a chance the KMT Party Central Committee could formulate special measures to relax regulations restoring party membership or relevant nomination regulations.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) is the presumed frontrunner in the party’s primary, though he has yet to announce his candidacy for the presidency. Hou has also benefitted from the support of KMT Chairman Eric Chu, who has repeatedly praised him as one of the strongest and dependable members of the KMT.

As for whether Gou will be able to wiggle himself back into the party through the back door, this is a matter that still requires observation. Fielding a competitive primary and choosing the most qualified individual may be in the interest of the party, though there may be other factors at play.

Party watchers say the KMT is currently focused on a by-election for Nantou legislators on March 4, and only later will the KMT make an announcement about how it will hold its primary election.