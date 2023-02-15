Taiwan to welcome its first Four Seasons Hotel in 2025

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts announced on Tuesday (Feb. 14) that it will open a new location in Taipei’s Xinyi District in 2025.

The company worked with Yuan Lih Construction Co., Ltd. to develop its new hotel, which will be a 31-story building located across from Taipei 101. The hotel will offer approximately 260 rooms with city and mountain views.

“Taipei has long been a target destination for Four Seasons as we look to expand our presence in Asia’s most important cities … This project will be a destination of choice in Taipei for both locals and travelers,” Bart Carnahan, the company’s Global Business Development and Portfolio Management president, was quoted as saying. Aside from accommodation, the hotel will also include three restaurants, three bars and lounges, a fitness center, an outdoor pool and spa, two ballrooms, as well as meeting and event spaces.

Yuan Lih Construction President Lin Ming-hsiung (林敏雄) said regarding the project, “We are proud to be opening a top international landmark hotel for Taiwan and are very pleased to do so in partnership with Four Seasons.” He added that after his company purchased the plot of land across from Taipei 101, it had originally planned to develop an office building.

However, Four Seasons reached out to the company, and the two parties came to an agreement. Construction for the hotel began a year ago, and has been going well, Liberty Times reported.

Architecture firm RSHP is working with Four Seasons and Yuan Lih Construction on the project. The building’s design targets Taiwan Green Building Rating Gold and a minimum LEED silver, according to Four Seasons.