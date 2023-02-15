Taiwan legislators visit Dutch House of Representatives

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation of Taiwan legislators visited the Netherlands House of Representatives on Tuesday (Feb. 14), a sign of strengthening diplomacy between the two countries.

In December, Dutch representatives passed two pro-Taiwan resolutions. The first implored the Dutch government to use all possible means to enhance ties between Taiwan and the Netherlands. The second extended support for Taiwan by all possible diplomatic means.

An invitation by Dutch parliamentarians reflects concerns about China's growing power in Asia and its rising hostilities directed at Taiwan. For this reason, three DPP legislators, Chiu Chih-wei (邱志偉), Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑) and Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) were led by Taiwan’s Representative to the Netherlands Chen Hsin-hsin (陳欣新) for an in-person visit, per CNA.

The Taiwan delegation were greeted by seven parliamentarians along with Dutch House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rudmer Heerema. This was the first time Taiwan legislators entered the halls of the Dutch parliament.

During the visit, Dutch parliamentarians expressed a high degree of concern about Chinese leader Xi Jinping's (習近平) regime and the possible impact upon Taiwan. Other matters were also discussed, such as Taiwan's defense capabilities, and semiconductor cooperation between Taiwan, the Netherlands, and Europe.

Chiu, who headed the delegation of Taiwanese legislators, delivered a brief speech thanking the Dutch parliament for passing six resolutions supporting Taiwan since 2019. Chiu hoped for deepening cooperation in national security and science and technology. He also extended an offer to host this group should they want to personally experience Taiwan's freedom and democracy, per CNA.

Both sides emphasized the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan was also encouraged to improve its self-defense capabilities. Taiwan legislators responded by noting a number of budget increases bolstering military and defensive capabilities, preventing China from misjudging defensive capabilities.

The invitation made to Taiwan legislators by the Dutch House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee occurred only after special discussion. Under normal circumstances, the parliamentary body would not have time to meet with foreign delegations as it would be focused on deciding its upcoming legislative agenda.

Since 2019, the Dutch House of Representatives of the Netherlands passed numerous motions to support Taiwan’s international participation in the World Health Organization (WHO), Interpol, and International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).