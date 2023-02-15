Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Turkey gives Taiwan rescue team warm send-off at airport

Taiwan rescue team donates 4 tons of search and rescue equipment it brought

By Stephanie Jiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/15 10:35
Passengers and staff at the Istanbul Airport send off the Taiwan rescue team with applause. (Facebook, Taiwan in Turkiye photo)

Passengers and staff at the Istanbul Airport send off the Taiwan rescue team with applause. (Facebook, Taiwan in Turkiye photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Passenger and employees at the Istanbul Airport sent off Taiwan’s search and rescue team with applause as it prepared to head home on Wednesday (Feb. 15).

In a video shared by Hava Sosyal Medya on Twitter, the Taiwan rescue team can be seen walking through the airport amidst extended applause and cheering. According to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission in Ankara, airport and Turkish Airlines staff members also expedited the team’s immigration procedure.

Duty free shops even offered “buy one get many free” deals to rescuers.

“We will always remember this deep friendship,” the mission wrote in a statement. “Team members have promised to come next time as tourists to enjoy Turkey’s great scenery and warmth.”

Prior to leaving Turkey, the rescue team left four tons of equipment it brought with the AKUT, a Turkish NGO for disaster search and rescue relief. The package included tools for excavation and propping up structures, logistic items such as tents and power generators, and medical supplies.

Meanwhile, donations for Turkey in Taiwan on Monday (Feb. 13) reached NT$490.64 million (US$16.23 million), the Ministry of Health and Welfare announced. The ministry had set up bank accounts to accept disaster relief funds from the public from Feb. 7 to March 6.

There were over 100,000 donations.
Turkey
Istanbul
search and rescue
rescue team
AKUT
donation
disaster relief

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan donations for Turkey earthquake victims reach NT$490 million
Taiwan donations for Turkey earthquake victims reach NT$490 million
2023/02/14 16:30
Photo of the Day: Taiwan rescue dog rests after search efforts in Turkey
Photo of the Day: Taiwan rescue dog rests after search efforts in Turkey
2023/02/14 14:19
Taiwan rescue team donates equipment to Turkey
Taiwan rescue team donates equipment to Turkey
2023/02/14 10:15
Over 20 relatives, friends of New Taipei Turkish ice cream shop owner killed in earthquake
Over 20 relatives, friends of New Taipei Turkish ice cream shop owner killed in earthquake
2023/02/13 16:20
Chartered flight to bring Taiwan search and rescue team back home from Turkey
Chartered flight to bring Taiwan search and rescue team back home from Turkey
2023/02/13 15:28