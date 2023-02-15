Turkey gives Taiwan rescue team warm send-off at airport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Passenger and employees at the Istanbul Airport sent off Taiwan’s search and rescue team with applause as it prepared to head home on Wednesday (Feb. 15).

In a video shared by Hava Sosyal Medya on Twitter, the Taiwan rescue team can be seen walking through the airport amidst extended applause and cheering. According to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Mission in Ankara, airport and Turkish Airlines staff members also expedited the team’s immigration procedure.

Duty free shops even offered “buy one get many free” deals to rescuers.

“We will always remember this deep friendship,” the mission wrote in a statement. “Team members have promised to come next time as tourists to enjoy Turkey’s great scenery and warmth.”

Prior to leaving Turkey, the rescue team left four tons of equipment it brought with the AKUT, a Turkish NGO for disaster search and rescue relief. The package included tools for excavation and propping up structures, logistic items such as tents and power generators, and medical supplies.

Meanwhile, donations for Turkey in Taiwan on Monday (Feb. 13) reached NT$490.64 million (US$16.23 million), the Ministry of Health and Welfare announced. The ministry had set up bank accounts to accept disaster relief funds from the public from Feb. 7 to March 6.

There were over 100,000 donations.