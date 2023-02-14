NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|a-Boston
|52
|39
|8
|5
|83
|193
|113
|m-Carolina
|52
|34
|10
|8
|76
|175
|142
|m-New Jersey
|52
|34
|13
|5
|73
|181
|139
|a-Toronto
|54
|32
|14
|8
|72
|181
|145
|a-Tampa Bay
|52
|34
|16
|2
|70
|187
|153
|m-N.Y. Rangers
|53
|31
|14
|8
|70
|178
|141
|Washington
|55
|28
|21
|6
|62
|169
|157
|Pittsburgh
|52
|26
|17
|9
|61
|169
|163
|Florida
|56
|27
|23
|6
|60
|194
|191
|N.Y. Islanders
|56
|27
|23
|6
|60
|162
|155
|Buffalo
|52
|26
|22
|4
|56
|190
|182
|Detroit
|52
|24
|20
|8
|56
|160
|169
|Philadelphia
|55
|22
|23
|10
|54
|149
|171
|Ottawa
|52
|25
|24
|3
|53
|158
|168
|Montreal
|53
|22
|27
|4
|48
|144
|194
|Columbus
|53
|16
|33
|4
|36
|135
|204
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|c-Dallas
|54
|30
|14
|10
|70
|181
|139
|p-Vegas
|54
|32
|18
|4
|68
|177
|152
|c-Winnipeg
|53
|33
|19
|1
|67
|171
|138
|p-Los Angeles
|55
|30
|18
|7
|67
|184
|185
|p-Seattle
|53
|30
|18
|5
|65
|185
|167
|Edmonton
|54
|30
|19
|5
|65
|201
|176
|c-Minnesota
|53
|28
|20
|5
|61
|159
|154
|Calgary
|54
|25
|18
|11
|61
|175
|166
|Colorado
|51
|28
|19
|4
|60
|157
|143
|Nashville
|51
|25
|20
|6
|56
|142
|151
|St. Louis
|52
|24
|25
|3
|51
|162
|190
|Vancouver
|54
|21
|29
|4
|46
|182
|221
|San Jose
|54
|17
|26
|11
|45
|166
|204
|Arizona
|54
|18
|28
|8
|44
|146
|191
|Anaheim
|54
|17
|31
|6
|40
|135
|223
|Chicago
|51
|16
|30
|5
|37
|125
|186
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, OT
Arizona 4, Nashville 2
Florida 2, Minnesota 1, SO
Detroit 6, Vancouver 1
Los Angeles 5, Buffalo 2
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.
New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.