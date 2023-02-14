Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2023/02/14 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 52 39 8 5 83 193 113
Toronto 54 32 14 8 72 181 145
Tampa Bay 52 34 16 2 70 187 153
Florida 56 27 23 6 60 194 191
Buffalo 52 26 22 4 56 190 182
Detroit 52 24 20 8 56 160 169
Ottawa 52 25 24 3 53 158 168
Montreal 53 22 27 4 48 144 194
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 52 34 10 8 76 175 142
New Jersey 52 34 13 5 73 181 139
N.Y. Rangers 53 31 14 8 70 178 141
Washington 55 28 21 6 62 169 157
Pittsburgh 52 26 17 9 61 169 163
N.Y. Islanders 56 27 23 6 60 162 155
Philadelphia 55 22 23 10 54 149 171
Columbus 53 16 33 4 36 135 204
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 54 30 14 10 70 181 139
Winnipeg 53 33 19 1 67 171 138
Minnesota 53 28 20 5 61 159 154
Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 157 143
Nashville 51 25 20 6 56 142 151
St. Louis 52 24 25 3 51 162 190
Arizona 54 18 28 8 44 146 191
Chicago 51 16 30 5 37 125 186
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 54 32 18 4 68 177 152
Los Angeles 55 30 18 7 67 184 185
Seattle 53 30 18 5 65 185 167
Edmonton 54 30 19 5 65 201 176
Calgary 54 25 18 11 61 175 166
Vancouver 54 21 29 4 46 182 221
San Jose 54 17 26 11 45 166 204
Anaheim 54 17 31 6 40 135 223

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, OT

Arizona 4, Nashville 2

Florida 2, Minnesota 1, SO

Detroit 6, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 5, Buffalo 2

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.