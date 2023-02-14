All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 52 39 8 5 83 193 113 Toronto 54 32 14 8 72 181 145 Tampa Bay 52 34 16 2 70 187 153 Florida 56 27 23 6 60 194 191 Buffalo 52 26 22 4 56 190 182 Detroit 52 24 20 8 56 160 169 Ottawa 52 25 24 3 53 158 168 Montreal 53 22 27 4 48 144 194

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 52 34 10 8 76 175 142 New Jersey 52 34 13 5 73 181 139 N.Y. Rangers 53 31 14 8 70 178 141 Washington 55 28 21 6 62 169 157 Pittsburgh 52 26 17 9 61 169 163 N.Y. Islanders 56 27 23 6 60 162 155 Philadelphia 55 22 23 10 54 149 171 Columbus 53 16 33 4 36 135 204

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 54 30 14 10 70 181 139 Winnipeg 53 33 19 1 67 171 138 Minnesota 53 28 20 5 61 159 154 Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 157 143 Nashville 51 25 20 6 56 142 151 St. Louis 52 24 25 3 51 162 190 Arizona 54 18 28 8 44 146 191 Chicago 51 16 30 5 37 125 186

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 54 32 18 4 68 177 152 Los Angeles 55 30 18 7 67 184 185 Seattle 53 30 18 5 65 185 167 Edmonton 54 30 19 5 65 201 176 Calgary 54 25 18 11 61 175 166 Vancouver 54 21 29 4 46 182 221 San Jose 54 17 26 11 45 166 204 Anaheim 54 17 31 6 40 135 223

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Ottawa 4, Calgary 3, OT

Arizona 4, Nashville 2

Florida 2, Minnesota 1, SO

Detroit 6, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 5, Buffalo 2

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.