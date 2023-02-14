WTA Doha Results

Tuesday At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex Doha, Qatar Purse: $780,637 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Qatar Total Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 7-5, 6-2.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez, Australia, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 12-10.