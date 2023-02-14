WTA Doha Results

Tuesday
At Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex
Doha, Qatar
Purse: $780,637
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
DOHA, QATAR (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Qatar Total Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex (seedings in parentheses):
Women's Singles
Round of 32
Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 7-5, 6-2.
Danielle Collins, United States, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Women's Doubles
Round of 16
Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan, Taiwan, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez, Australia, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 12-10.