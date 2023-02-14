German police arrest suspect 35 years after Carnival killing

BERLIN (AP) — German police said Tuesday they have arrested a suspect exactly 35 years after the killing of a young woman during the annual Carnival celebrations in the western city of Cologne.

Police said a 56-year-old man was arrested in the city after new DNA evidence and fresh witness testimony following a TV program on the cold case that aired in December.

The victim, 24-year-old Petra Nohl, was found strangled on Feb. 14, 1988, in the old town of Cologne.

Carnival celebrations in Cologne attract hundreds of thousands of revelers each year.