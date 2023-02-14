Malted Barley Market Drivers, Trends, Challenges, Growth, Size, and Trends Analysis Report by Forecast Period 2023-2032

The Malted Barley Market Was Valued At USD 11,672.7 Mn In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach USD 16,308.7 Mn By 2032, Registering A Cagr Of 3.4% During The Forecast Period Of 2023 To 2032.

Malted barley or malt is barley that has been allowed to germinate after being soaked in water. The starches in the grain are transformed into fermentable sugars by this process. This process allows the starch in the grains to be converted into alcohol. This is called malting and is an important step in producing whisky. You can also make malted shakes, malt vinegar, and flavored shakes like Milo and Horlicks. Also, you can bake goods such as bagels and Malt loaf with malt. The ingredient malted barley can be used to make yeast bread or other baked goods.

Drivers

The multiple uses of malted barley within the beer, food, and distillery industries will be key to market growth over the forecast period. The main ingredient in beer production is malted barley. This is what gives beer its unique flavor. The beer is in high demand due to increased awareness about its health benefits and improved nutritional qualities. The demand for malted barley is also increasing due to the growth of the beer market.

Global Malted Barley by Key Players:

Boortmalt

Malteurop

Groupe Soufflet

Viking Malt

United Malt

Rahr Malting Company

Avangard-Agro

Muntons Malt

COFCO

Shun Tai Mai bud Group

Beidahuang Group

Jiangsu Nongken

Dalian Xingze

Tsingtao

Global Malted Barley By Type:

Basic Malt

Special Malt

Global Malted Barley By Application:

Brewing

Food Industry

-North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

-South America

-The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

◘ Segment and Study Global Malted Barley, Production, Value, Consumption, Status (2016-2021) and Forecast (2023-2032)

◘ Focuses on the key Malted Barley manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

◘ To analyze global and critical areas’ needs and benefits, opportunities and challenges, trends and pitfalls.

◘ Identifying important processes and factors that promote or inhibit demand growth.

◘ Break the gap in member demand by connecting with high-growth members.

◘ To carefully target each market in terms of individual growth patterns and their desired offerings

◘ To share competitive developments such as extensions, contracts, new product launches, and partner requirements.

◘ Strategic profiles of key players and in-depth analysis of their growth strategies

