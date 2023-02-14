Ukraine updates: Kyiv urges quick decision on fighter jets

Andrij Melnyk, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, called for a swift decision on the question of fighter jets being supplied to Ukraine by Germany. He told German broadcaster ARD late Monday that German experts had called the delivery "just a question of time."

The longer the decision was delayed, the more challenging it would be for Ukraine to defeat Russia, Melnyk emphasized.

With the decision being delayed, no Ukrainian pilots were being trained, while Russian President Vladimir Putin could continue sending further tanks to the battlefront, he said.

"The time factor is crucial for us," he continued. Melnyk also stressed that Ukraine was expecting a fighter jet alliance, similar to the agreement on battle tanks, to be forged between Western powers.

"It is clear —and all military experts say so — that Ukraine cannot win this war without the air force and without the navy," he said. "This war can only be ended on the battlefield."

Negotiations were inconceivable at the current point in time, Melnyk said.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning the war in Ukraine on Tuesday, February 14.

NATO defense ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

NATO defense ministers are scheduled to meet in Brussels for a two-day gathering to discuss support for Ukraine and the alliance's attempts to stock up on weapons and ammunition.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov was scheduled to join the NATO ministers. He was also set to attend a US-led meeting for the coordination of weapon deliveries to Ukraine alongside around 50 countries on Tuesday morning.

It is expected that Reznikov will call for the delivery of fighter jets after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for the supply of planes while in Brussels last week.

No decision on the fighter jets has yet been made, nor was one expected for Tuesday.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called for a prompt supply of ammunition, fuel and spare parts to Ukraine on Monday.

During the two-day meeting, the ministers are to discuss how to increase production for ammunition as continued deliveries to Ukraine have been putting a strain on the alliance's own stock.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that Germany would resume the production of ammunition for Gepard battle tanks. "Contracts for the production of Gepard ammunition have been signed," Pistorius said before the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

How to better protect critical underwater infrastructure was also on the agenda following alleged acts of sabotage on the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines. On Wednesday, the gathering was expected to focus on NATO's presence in eastern Europe.

Finland and Sweden's potential accession to NATO, and Turkey's attempt to block the move, would also be part of the discussions.

Russian advance 'likely making little progress' — UK intelligence

Britain's defense ministry shared an intelligence update estimating that Russian Wagner Group forces made "further small gains around the northern outskirts of the contested Donbas town of Bakhmut, including into the village of Krasna Hora."

However, the intelligence update suggested that the Russian advance had "likely made little progress." In the north, in Luhansk, there were further offensive efforts through the Russian forces, however the attacks remained "on too small a scale to achieve a significant breakthrough."

The update went on to say that Russian forces were trying to reverse the gains made by Ukraine at the end of 2022, with a "realistic possibility" of them advancing west to the Zherberets River. Overall, Britain's defense ministry suggested that Russian forces had not obtained "massed sufficient offensive combat power".

South Korea grants 2 Russians right to apply for asylum

A South Korean court accepted two Russian nationals' pleas to apply for refugee status after they were stuck in the Incheon airport, close to Seoul, for months.

They will now be allowed to enter the country. However, the Incheon District Court rejected another Russian asylum seeker's plea without stating reasons for their decision.

The three men were stranded inside the Incheon International Airport since October after they fled Russia to avoid being drafted to fight in Ukraine.

The Russians hoped to be granted asylum, but the South Korean Justice Ministry discarded their applications at the airport, causing the men to take the case to court while being stranded inside the transit areas.

"We welcome the court's decision on the two but it is regrettable that it rejected the other one's plea," said attorney Lee Jong-chan, who represents the three men.

"They came here trying to avoid killing innocent people and getting themselves killed in a war initiated by their home country. It took them four months just to win the right to apply for refugee status," he said.

The two Russians can now settle in South Korea, but the asylum recognition process could take years. The third Russian has the right to appeal the court's decision, but is forced to remain at the airport in the meantime.

Two other Russians stranded in the airport have been denied the right to apply for asylum. The court is set to rule on their cases later this month.

los/fb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)