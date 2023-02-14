False Eyelashes Market 2021 Ongoing Trend, Recent Developments, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast to 2027

Astute Analytica recently updated a new research report on the False Eyelashes Market. This research report has both primary and secondary data sources. This analysis includes the government strategy, market situation, competitive landscape, historic data, current market trends, technical inventions, future technologies, and technical growth in associated industries.

The False Eyelashes Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period 2021-2027. The market growth is attributed to growing usage of beauty products by different age groups along with rising demand for unique and customized looks.

The global market is continuously changing to meet changing customer demand and trends. In recent years, the market has become increasingly influenced by digital innovation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a greater emphasis on sustainable and healthy behaviors. Digitalization has put the client in control, allowing them to compare and scrutinize things in real-time.

In order to sustain client loyalty in this environment, consumer goods companies are enhancing their marketing methods and brand recognition.

The leading players in the market have introduced new products to fulfill an ever-increasing range of human needs and aspirations. These methods, along with higher margins and portfolio weightings in fast-growing areas, have resulted in outstanding shareholder returns.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic changed how people buy and wreaked havoc on the market. Cleaning supplies, shelf-stable food, beverages, and toilet paper became scarce in certain nations. Furthermore, the function of sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the consumer goods sector; there is a growing desire for more sustainable and ethically manufactured products across the board.

However, the industry’s fundamentals and stock market performance have deteriorated. In terms of economic profit contribution, several players began to pull ahead of the pack. The US market before COVID-19, for example, is instructive. In the United States, specific brands (with more than $750 million in revenue) lost volume at a pace of 1.5%. Small brands increased by 1.7%, while private labels increased by 4.3%.

Regional Insights

By Product Type

Regular

Colored

Strips

Cluster/ Accent

Individual

Others

By Material Type

Natural Lashes

Synthetic Lashes

Mink Lashes

Silk Lashes

Other

By Technology

Hand Made

Machine Made

Combination

By Length

Less than 5 mm

5 mm – 10 mm

More than 10 mm

By Accessories

Under-eye Stickers

Tweezers

Adhesive/Glue

Others (Eyelash Brushes, etc.)

By Service Provider

Hair & Beauty Salons

Lash Salons

Others (Nail Salons, Dermatology Clinic, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Cosmetics Retail Stores

Others (Departmental Stores, etc.)

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe Germany France Netherlands Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Ukraine Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar Egypt Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa Nigeria Rest of Africa



Key Players Insights

Acelashes, American Industries, Inc., Anr Lashes, Ardell Lashes & Beauty, Babil Lashes Factory Company, Blink Lash Store, Bio Takara, Dior Lashes, Emma Lashes, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., Eyelashes World, Gianni Lashes, Galash, Goldlashes.com, House of Lashes, JTFIL Eyelashes, Lashestst BY Tsingtao Lashes, LOreal SA, PLUMAGE Products Co., Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Qingdao Elour Beauty, Qingdao Jaunty Sky Arts and Crafts Co., Ltd., Qingdao IMI lashes Co., Ltd., Revlon, Inc., Royal Korindah, Ulta Beauty, Inc. and XIZI LASHES are some major players included in the research study of the global lash extension market.

