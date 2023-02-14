Land Mobile Radio Market Size, Opportunities, Share, Leading Players, Revenue and Forecast 2030

As per the new research report of Astute Analytica, the global Land Mobile Radio market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.61% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 25,097.92 Mn in 2030 from US$ 14,675.15 Mn in 2022.

A brand-new “Global Land Mobile Radio Market” analysis from Astute Analytica’s experts offers details on market size, demand, growth trends, and future predictions. This study provides data on trends and growth prospects that will propel Land Mobile Radio sales in important markets. For a comprehensive picture, the report contains sales predictions for more than 20 nations. The research also identifies the market sectors with the greatest growth. Additionally, it illustrates tactics employed by industry leaders to expand their businesses.

Segmentation Overview:

By Type

Fixed Base

Handheld Portable radio

Vehicle Mounted radio

By Technology

Analog Technology

Digital Technology TETRA DMR P25 Others (TETRAPOL, NXDN, and dPMR)



By Frequency

25-174 MHz (VHF)

450-512 MHz (UHF)

700 MHz and Above

By Application

Commercial Retail Transportation Utility Mining Others (Entertainment, Construction, Manufacturing, Tourism)

Public Safety Military and Defense Home Security Emergency and Medical Services (EMS) Fire Department Others (Public Places, Events)



By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Argentina Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



As per our analysts, the goal of this analysis is to identify the growth factors, barriers to growth, significant trends, and potential threats that will affect the future of theLand Mobile Radio industry. This research is intended to assist organizations in seizing potential business opportunities and becoming ready for unforeseen difficulties. Through research studies of businesses, we have stayed current with the most recent market research.

Additionally, the report closely collaborates with clients to help them comprehend technology, properties, and market environment statistics and assist them in creating creative and commercialization plans. The market revenue by nation and region is detailed in the report on global Land Mobile Radio market. The authors of the report also offer insight into the most typical business tactics employed by actors.

Leading Players

Anritsu

BK Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

CODAN Limited

Harris Corporation

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Icom

