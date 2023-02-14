Digital Therapeutics Market Size, Overview, Leading Players, Growth, Share and Forecast 2030

As per the new research report of Astute Analytica, the global Digital Therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.1% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 24,143.3 Million in 2030 from US$ 3,744.3 Million in 2021.

A brand-new “Global Digital Therapeutics Market” analysis from Astute Analytica’s experts offers details on market size, demand, growth trends, and future predictions. This study provides data on trends and growth prospects that will propel Digital Therapeutics sales in important markets. For a comprehensive picture, the report contains sales predictions for more than 20 nations. The research also identifies the market sectors with the greatest growth. Additionally, it illustrates tactics employed by industry leaders to expand their businesses.

Segmentation Overview

Digital Therapeutics Market Segments

The global Digital Therapeutics Market is segmented based on component, application, sales channel, and region. The industry trends in global digital therapeutics market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.

Following are the different segments of the Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market:

By Component segment of the Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market is sub-segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application segment of the Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market is sub-segmented into:

Preventive Applications Prediabetes​ Obesity​ Nutrition​ Lifestyle Management​ Others​

Treatment/Care-related Applications​ Diabetes​ CNS Disorders​ Mental Health Disorder Other CNS Disorders​ Chronic Respiratory Disorders​ Musculoskeletal Disorders​ Cardiovascular Diseases Smoking Cessation​ Medication Adherence​ Gastrointestinal Disorders​ Substance Use & Addiction Management​ Rehabilitation & Patient Care​



By Sales Channel segment of the Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market is sub-segmented into:

Business-to-business (B2B) Employer Healthcare Provider Payers Pharmaceutical Companies Others

Business-to-consumer (B2C) Patient Caregiver



By Region segment of the Global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



As per our analysts, the goal of this analysis is to identify the growth factors, barriers to growth, significant trends, and potential threats that will affect the future of the Digital Therapeutics industry. This research is intended to assist organizations in seizing potential business opportunities and becoming ready for unforeseen difficulties. Through research studies of businesses, we have stayed current with the most recent market research.

Additionally, the report closely collaborates with clients to help them comprehend technology, properties, and market environment statistics and assist them in creating creative and commercialization plans. The market revenue by nation and region is detailed in the report on global Digital Therapeutics market. The authors of the report also offer insight into the most typical business tactics employed by actors.

Leading Players

Livongo Health, Inc.,

Omada Health, Inc.,

Proteus Digital Health, Inc.,

Akili Interactive Labs, Inc.,

2Morrow Inc.,

