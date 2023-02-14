Ophthalmic Devices Market Size, Demand, Key Players, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2027

As per the new research report of Astute Analytica, the global Ophthalmic Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 2,295.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,576 Mn in 2021.

A brand-new “Global Ophthalmic Devices Market” analysis from Astute Analytica’s experts offers details on market size, demand, growth trends, and future predictions. This study provides data on trends and growth prospects that will propel Ophthalmic Devices sales in important markets. For a comprehensive picture, the report contains sales predictions for more than 20 nations. The research also identifies the market sectors with the greatest growth. Additionally, it illustrates tactics employed by industry leaders to expand their businesses.

Segmentation Overview of the Global Ophthalmic Devices Market

Ophthalmic Devices Market Segmentation

By Product

Vision Care Products

Surgical Devices

Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

By Vision Care

Spectacles

Contact Lenses

By Surgical Devices

Cataract Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices

Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

Refractive Surgical Devices

Glaucoma Surgical Devices

Ophthalmic Microscopes

Ophthalmic Surgical Accessories

By Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices

Ophthalmoscopes

Chart Projectors

Corneal Topography Systems

Fundus Cameras

Lensometers

Ophthalmic Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Autorefractors & Keratometers

Optical Biometry Systems

Optical Coherence Tomography Scanners

Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers

Phoropters

Retinoscopes

Slit Lamps

Specular Microscopes

Tonometers

Wavefront aberrometers

Indirect Ophthalmic Lens

By End Users

Consumers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

As per our analysts, the goal of this analysis is to identify the growth factors, barriers to growth, significant trends, and potential threats that will affect the future of the Ophthalmic Devices industry. This research is intended to assist organizations in seizing potential business opportunities and becoming ready for unforeseen difficulties. Through research studies of businesses, we have stayed current with the most recent market research.

Additionally, the report closely collaborates with clients to help them comprehend technology, properties, and market environment statistics and assist them in creating creative and commercialization plans. The market revenue by nation and region is detailed in the report on global Ophthalmic Devices market. The authors of the report also offer insight into the most typical business tactics employed by actors.

Leading Players

Canon Inc.,

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG,

Clearlab SG PTE, Ltd.,

EssilorLuxottica SA,

Glaukos Corporation,

Haag-Streit Holding,

HEINE Optotechnik,

