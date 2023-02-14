Relics of Fo Guang Shan's Master Hsing Yun in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The recent death of Fo Guang Shan Master Hsing Yun (星雲) has led to the discovery of numerous relics such as milky, pearl-like beads and other colorful crystalline beads after his cremation.

Buddhist masters frequently leave behind “sarira,” a Sanskrit term for relics that include sanctified human remains or their personal belongings. Common relics may include finger bones, teeth, or crystalline beads forged from the cremation process. The latter was the case for Master Hsing Yun, whose cremation ceremony began on Monday (Feb. 13) at 2:22 p.m.

Prior to his death, Master Hsing Yun warned devotees not to expect any relics after his death, as he frequently referred to himself as just an ordinary monk whose sole wish was to be reincarnated as a monk in his next life.

Dharma Drum Mountain founder, Master Sheng Yen (聖嚴), who passed away in 2005, specifically instructed his followers not to collect his relics from his cremated corpses, nor build a grave or stupa in his honor.

Though Hsing Yun tried to downplay people’s obsession with popular myths surrounding Buddhist relics, Fo Guang Shan and its followers still talked about it after the cremation ceremony. The finding of relics was even covered by most media outlets in Taiwan.

Thus, it came as little surprise that Fo Guang Shan confirmed on Tuesday (Feb. 14) the discovery of relics “too numerous to count” which ranged in size and color, mostly white but also red, yellow, blue, black and other glazed colors. The occurrence of crystalline substances after cremation of an enlightened person is not uncommon.

Scientists and medical doctors have tried to explain the creation of such relics which seem to defy logic. However, they add that crystallized substances can form following the burning of body tissue or calculus cholecystitis of the body.

One well-known physician turned Youtuber known as Bluepigeon (蒼藍鴿) was asked by many netizens for his comments on the matter but was at a loss for words when asked to comment on the medical mystery behind Hsing Yun’s relics, according to a Liberty Times report.

An article by Liberty Times interviewed Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital's medical team which looked after Master Hsing Yun in the latter stages of his life. Doctors said from the many CT scans that were performed on him, his body did not contain calculus, calcification of tissue, or any stones in his liver, gall bladder, or kidney.

Thus, from a medical standpoint, it is impossible to explain the formation of these relics. Religious practitioners, however, say it is quite common as relics are sanctified remains of those engaged in spiritual practice. A vegetarian diet may also be a cause, as calcium oxalate could precipitate from their bodies during cremation and form stones.

According to SETN, the International Journal of Forensic Science published a report saying calcium carbonate in the bones can combine with the salts from the human body, forming crystals of different colors. If the bones are cremated at a high temperature, organic matter in the bones will begin to recombine or reorganize into crystals potentially appearing spherical, flaky, hexagonal, or other irregular shapes and colors.



Treasured remains of Fo Guang Shan founder, Master Hsing Yun. (Fo Guang Shan photo)

Buddhists believe the creation of relics reflects accumulated merits and virtue over the years, and is the result of mastering the precepts, Samadhi, and wisdom. As for why Hsing Yun said he would leave no relics, it has been interpreted as the late master’s hope that those pursuing Buddhism should return to fundamentals, instead of seeking tangible forms for verification and proof.



One media commentator, Huang Yang-ming (黃揚明), posted on his Facebook page his displeasure over the public revelation of Master Hsing Yun’s relics, an act that Huang says directly contradicts the late master’s wishes. Huang said, “Master Hsing Yun instructed his whole life that the Buddha does not create strange things, and it is not necessary for people to worship the relics.“

Huang went on to add that Fo Guang Shan’s press release announcing the presence of relics amongst cremated ashes disregarded Master Hsing Yun’s final instructions and was a bad example for both monastics and the laity.

Despite the debate over his earthly remains, Master Hsing Yun has left this realm of humankind. His parting gift may not be limited to a few milky pearls and colored crystals held in a golden bowl, but instead his teachings about loving kindness and compassion, which flow as naturally as clouds and are the true jewels of Dharma practice.