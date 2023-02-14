Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Tai-an cherry blossom season in central Taiwan starts this weekend

Tai-an brims with a Japanese atmosphere during the sakura season

  109
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/14 17:20
(Taichung City Government photo)

(Taichung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The cherry blossom trees beside the Tai-an Police Station in Taichung City’s Houli District, which is hailed as the most beautiful police station in Taiwan, are blooming.

The Tai-an cherry blossoms viewing season will officially start on Saturday (Feb. 18), and the police station estimated the bloom to last through early March, CNA reported. Police will implement traffic controls in the area from Saturday (Feb. 18) to March 5 to provide an excellent flower-viewing environment.

The Tai-an Police Station has also planned a pedestrian area from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays during the 16-day flower-viewing period.

There are many Yoshino Sakura and Yae Sakura trees beside the Tai-an Police Station and Tai-an Elementary School. During the blooming season, the bright red cherry blossoms, Japanese-style buildings of the police station, and the quaint design of the bridge piers in the park, all synthesize to create a Japan-like atmosphere that attracts many people to visit, according to CNA.

Tai-an cherry blossom season in central Taiwan starts this weekend

Tai-an cherry blossom season in central Taiwan starts this weekend
(Taichung City Government photos)
Tai-an Police Station
Houli District
cherry blossoms

RELATED ARTICLES

Bus tickets for viewing cherry blossoms at Taiwan's Wuling Farm still available
Bus tickets for viewing cherry blossoms at Taiwan's Wuling Farm still available
2023/02/06 17:23
Tri-color cherry blossoms at New Taipei’s Tianyuan Temple
Tri-color cherry blossoms at New Taipei’s Tianyuan Temple
2023/01/26 17:53
Filipina star Gabbi Garcia to hold fan event in Taipei to promote Taiwan tourism
Filipina star Gabbi Garcia to hold fan event in Taipei to promote Taiwan tourism
2022/12/11 16:46
Bus tickets to view cherry blossoms in central Taiwan still available
Bus tickets to view cherry blossoms in central Taiwan still available
2022/02/10 16:13
Taipei's Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival to last until Feb. 28 this year
Taipei's Lohas Cherry Blossom Festival to last until Feb. 28 this year
2022/02/02 12:22