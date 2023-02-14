Tai-an cherry blossom season in central Taiwan starts this weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The cherry blossom trees beside the Tai-an Police Station in Taichung City’s Houli District, which is hailed as the most beautiful police station in Taiwan, are blooming.

The Tai-an cherry blossoms viewing season will officially start on Saturday (Feb. 18), and the police station estimated the bloom to last through early March, CNA reported. Police will implement traffic controls in the area from Saturday (Feb. 18) to March 5 to provide an excellent flower-viewing environment.

The Tai-an Police Station has also planned a pedestrian area from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays during the 16-day flower-viewing period.

There are many Yoshino Sakura and Yae Sakura trees beside the Tai-an Police Station and Tai-an Elementary School. During the blooming season, the bright red cherry blossoms, Japanese-style buildings of the police station, and the quaint design of the bridge piers in the park, all synthesize to create a Japan-like atmosphere that attracts many people to visit, according to CNA.



(Taichung City Government photos)