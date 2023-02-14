Taiwan to host FIBA Basketball World Cup warm-up games

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is set to host warm-up games featuring three national teams in the lead-up to this year’s 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

A T1 League press release on Monday (Feb. 12) announced the national teams of France, Lithuania, and Latvia will play warm-up games this summer at New Taipei’s Xinzhuang Gymnasium, according to CNA. The FIBA Basketball World Cup will be played from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

The warm-up games will be organized by the T1 League and Bros Sports Marketing Co., the report said. The schedule for the games will be announced on Feb. 17.

According to T1 League Secretary-General Edward Chang (張樹人), the Lithuanian Trade Representative Office contacted the league around January to see if there was interest in hosting World Cup warm-up games. After Taiwan agreed, Lithuania invited France and Latvia to come too.

Basketball fans in Taiwan will likely get to see several NBA players when the teams come, including France’s Rudy Gobert, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lithuania’s Domantas Sabonis, who plays for the Sacramento Kings, and Latvia’s Kristaps Porzingis, who balls for the Washington Wizards.