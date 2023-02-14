Taiwan's China Youth Corps visits with Japan's LDP

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The China Youth Corps (CYC) officially conducted the “25th Taiwan Youth Representative Visit to Japan" on Monday (Feb. 13), which began with young Taiwanese lawmakers and city councilors meeting with members of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

A delegation of 20 young Taiwanese politicians traveled to Japan to meet young counterparts in LDP's Youth Division as well as a meeting with LDP’s Policy Research Council Chairman Kōichi Hagiuda. Haguida said the exchanges between young politicians in both countries have been beneficial to strengthening democracy in the region, per CNA.

Hagiuda’s welcoming comments also included gratitude for condolences sent by the people of Taiwan after the assassination of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo last year. Hagiuda also addressed the rise of China and the resulting instability in East Asia, making exchanges between countries with shared values even more important than ever.

CYC Director Ger Yeong-kuang (葛永光) discussed a visit by former Taiwan president and CYC founder, Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), who in 1967 met with LDP Youth Division Director Eisaku Satō. During the visit, both sides decided to strengthen youth exchanges between the two countries. Later, Eisaku Sato would go on to become Japan’s Prime Minister.

Ger went on to say that in the past few years, regardless of international developments, the CYC continues to maintain exchanges and strong connections with the LDP’s Youth Division, per CNA.



China Youth Corps delegation of young politicians travel to meet Japan's LDP Youth Division (CNA photo)

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world and interpersonal relationships in the past few years, but during this time, we have also seen the precious nature of friendship and the need to help each other. Taiwan was panicked due to lack of vaccines at the beginning of the epidemic and we are very grateful the Japanese government sent vaccines to Taiwan,” said Ger.

Ger went on to add that the pandemic changed the world, and cross-strait peace is an issue that not only affects the security of East Asia but also the world. Due to cross-strait tensions, Taiwan has closer relations with Japan and the U.S.

“The people of Taiwan hope for peace. The Russian-Ukraine war has made everyone see the true horror of war. Nobody wants war, but we must also prepare for what to do if war comes,” said Ger.

KMT legislator Chen I-hsin (陳以信), one of the members of the CYC delegation, said his participation in this trip has helped the Legislative Yuan’s foreign diplomacy. He noted meeting a number of Japanese politicians from both ruling and opposition parties.

Chen also made it known that the KMT will also send a high-level delegation to visit Japan in the near future, hoping to closely connect with the Japanese political parties to strengthen friendly relations between Taiwan and Japan.