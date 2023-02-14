Taiwan adds 20,116 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 20,116 local COVID cases on Tuesday (Feb. 14), with 395 imported cases and 36 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 12% from the same day last week.

Local cases

Local cases included 9,204 males and 10,901 females, ranging in age from under five to their 90s. A total of 11 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 3,715 cases, 2,530 cases in Kaohsiung City, 2,423 in Taichung City, 2,033 in Taoyuan City, 1,785 in Tainan City, 1,772 in Taipei City, 1,004 in Changhua County, 585 in Pingtung, 560 in Hsinchu County, 514 in Miaoli County, 502 in Yilan County, 497 in Yunlin County, 436 in Hsinchu City, 334 in Nantou County, 326 in Chiayi County, 324 in Keelung City, 297 in Hualien County, 213 in Chiayi City, 130 in Taitung County, 64 in Penghu County, 59 in Kinmen County, and 13 in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

Imported cases included 180 males and 215 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 36 deaths included 22 males and 14 females, ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. All of them were classified as severe cases and 35 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 23 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed a total of 9,842,257 cases, of which 9,789,776 were local and 52,427 were imported. So far, 17,193 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 21 deaths reported among imported cases.