Google hands over design to TSMC as big tech chip war heats up

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Google has just handed over the design of a chip to the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for trial production in a move the former hopes will allow it to compete with web hosting powerhouse Amazon Web Services (AWS).

According to a report from The Information that cites industry contacts, Google is getting closer to realizing its plan of producing its own custom server chips, allowing it to build web hosting systems at a fraction of the current cost.

For some applications, Google currently buys chips from established manufacturers like Intel or AMD, whereas AWS, Amazon’s web hosting division, produces its own custom server chips, giving the company a significant cost advantage in the web hosting business.

The chip design recently handed over to TSMC for trial production is named Maple, and is the first of two custom chip designs Google plans to manufacture with TSMC. The second chip, named Cypress, is expected to be handed over to TSMC in the second quarter of this year.

Google’s in-house chip production is part of a wider trend over recent years that has seen big tech companies increasingly producing their own chips for use in their own personal electronics, web hosting, and other electronics products.