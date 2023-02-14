Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US, Japan, South Korea reiterate importance of peace in Taiwan Strait

US, Japan, South Korea oppose unilateral attempts to change regional status quo by force

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/14 13:36
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, speaks during a news conference with Japan's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori, left, and Sout...

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, speaks during a news conference with Japan's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori, left, and Sout... (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S., Japan, and South Korea on Monday (Feb. 13) stressed the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait and reiterated their opposition to any unilateral changes to the status quo in the Indo-Pacific.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori, and South Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong held a meeting in Washington, D.C., and issued a joint statement on regional affairs.

They voiced strong opposition to “any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion, including in the Indo-Pacific,” and highlighted their commitment to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which supports freedom of navigation and overflight, the statement said. The deputy secretary and vice ministers also said their positions on Taiwan remained the same and reaffirmed peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait “as an indispensable element of security and prosperity for the international community.”

The officials also recognized the results of their last joint statement following the November 2022 Phnom Penh ASEAN summit and underscored their goal of upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific that “is inclusive, resilient, and secure.”

The trilateral meeting focused on deeper cooperation among the three countries on current global issues.
Taiwan
Indo-Pacific
U.S.
Japan
South Korea
joint statement
Taiwan Strait

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's top representative to US returns to brief Legislative Yuan
Taiwan's top representative to US returns to brief Legislative Yuan
2023/02/13 20:01
European heavyweight art directors to participate in Taiwan Week
European heavyweight art directors to participate in Taiwan Week
2023/02/13 18:27
Taiwan Legislator Freddy Lim invited to IPAC Tokyo Symposium
Taiwan Legislator Freddy Lim invited to IPAC Tokyo Symposium
2023/02/13 16:51
Rare mutant yellow Taiwan bamboo pit viper spotted on trail
Rare mutant yellow Taiwan bamboo pit viper spotted on trail
2023/02/13 16:22
Chartered flight to bring Taiwan search and rescue team back home from Turkey
Chartered flight to bring Taiwan search and rescue team back home from Turkey
2023/02/13 15:28