Michigan State University police say shootings wound several

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University police say multiple people have been reported injured in shootings on campus.

The police made the statement Monday night on Twitter, saying there appeared to be only one suspect. It did not say if anyone was in custody.

Michigan State University police had ordered students and staff to shelter in place after a report of shots fired around the school’s East Lansing campus.

In an alert sent shortly after 8:30 p.m., campus police reported a “shots fired incident occurring on or near the East Lansing campus.” The alert advised students and staff to “Secure-in-Place immediately" and to monitor alert.msu.edu for information.

The East Lansing High School auditorium, where a school board meeting was being held Monday night, was locked down and people were being prevented by police from leaving, the Lansing State Journal reported.