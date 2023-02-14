Taiwan's Shousan Zoo hosts special Valentine's Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung’s Shoushan Zoo celebrated Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) by presenting its resident animals with an alluring gift that was also edible.

While many couples take the opportunity to renew their vows of love on this day, many of the zoo’s animals are also benefitting, as chimpanzees, orangutans, black bears, and parrots, received a special bouquet of fruits and vegetables which they could feast upon, per Liberty Times.

Also notable was Shoushan Zoo’s collection of African Tulip Trees, which are currently flowering with flame-like bright red flowers on the top of the tree canopy. Flowers from this tree were turned into a bouquet and presented to a pair of chimpanzees.



Chimpanzees feasting on African Tulip Tree flower bouquets. (Shoushan Zoo photo)

Li Zhong (莉忠) was the first chimpanzee to find a tasty bouquet, licking the sweet tasting nectar of flower petals. Mei Zhen (美珍) also got a bouquet, and after tasting the flowers, munched further down on the bouquet, finding cauliflower, plantains, dates, and apples.

Zookeepers used their ingenuity to share their love with other animals in their charge with customized bouquets of fruits and vegetables. For example, the orangutan Mimi (咪咪) received a bouquet of cauliflower, chives, green beans, dates, and carrots.

And the much loved, and quite elderly Formosan black bear Mary (瑪莉) also received a bouquet, composed of some of her favorite foods such as boiled eggs, a few pieces of meat, and other fruits and vegetables.



Formosan black bear, Mary, gets a bouquet with her favorite foods like boiled eggs. (Shoushan Zoo photo)

Zoo staff also prepared bouquets of fresh chili pepper for gray parrot, Little Gray(小灰), and a blue-and-gold macaw named Boss. Chili peppers are rich in vitamin C, E, and anthocyanidins. Also, parrots do not have any taste receptors that detect spicy food, so they can eat happily without regard for the extreme chili heat.



Macaws nip at chili peppers as they have no fear of spice. (Shoushan Zoo photo)

Animals at the Shoushan Zoo frequently receive snacks or offerings throughout the year coinciding with different festivals or occasions, according to Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau Director Kao Min-lin (高閔琳).

Seeing the animals enjoying the bouquets is also a treat for zoo visitors, showing that a little affection for animals as well as humans can go a long way to improving everyone’s spirits.