Cold air mass to send mercury down to 8 C in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a cold surge advisory for nine counties and cities due to the impact of a continental cold air mass, which is expected to bring temperatures as low as 8 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan until Friday (Feb. 17).

The CWB said from Tuesday (Feb. 14) through Thursday (Feb. 16), a strong continental cold air mass will likely cause the mercury to dip below 10 C in central Taiwan and areas north, eastern Taiwan, Kinmen, and Matsu. The weather bureau predicted that moisture from south China will bring rainfall to northern, central and eastern Taiwan on Tuesday, while conditions will be drier on Wednesday and Thursday.

At 6:27 a.m., the CWB issued an orange alert for temperatures around 10 C in New Taipei City and Keelung City. It issued a yellow alert for temperatures dropping below 10 C in Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County, the latter of which could see temperatures below 6 C.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that as of 7:03 a.m. on Tuesday, the lowest temperature recorded in Taiwan's flat areas was 8.3 C in New Taipei City's Shimen District, followed by 9.6 C in Keelung City's Qidu District, 9.7 C in Taoyuan Citys Yangmei District, and 9.9 C in Hsinchu City's Hukou District.

Wu said the latest European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model shows northern Taiwan will see temperatures between 8 and 14 C, central Taiwan 10 to 20 C, southern Taiwan 13 to 27 C, and eastern Taiwan 10 to 24 C.

On Wednesday (Feb. 15), conditions in western Taiwan will gradually become drier, but there will still be some brief rain in Greater Taipei and eastern Taiwan. On Thursday, the weather is expected to improve, with western Taiwan seeing partly cloudy to sunny skies, eastern Taiwan with cloudy skies, and occasional showers likely in the northeast.

Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will continue to be cold, while Taipei weather station is likely to see 12 C. The lowest temperature in flat areas during this period could dip below 8 C.

According to the model, Friday, Saturday (Feb. 18), and Sunday (Feb. 19) will see sunny and stable conditions. However, eastern Taiwan could see localized rains on Sunday.

From Sunday evening to Tuesday (Feb. 21), another wave of cold air is expected to arrive in Taiwan, said Wu. However, he said the model is still being adjusted, and more observations are needed to attain a more accurate forecast for that period.