Taiwan tour bus drivers in short supply according to travel industry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The tourism industry is finally getting back to normal after two years of pandemic disruption, which has led to a shortage of tour bus drivers.

As travel operators around Taiwan book new tour packages for spring and summer, they are discovering a shortage of around 3,000 tour bus drivers, according to Liberty Times. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) has been made aware of the problem and promised a two-part subsidy program for tour bus drivers beginning in March.

MOTC Minister Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said that the past two years have been particularly difficult for the tourist bus industry with the COVID pandemic inducing layoffs and idle fleets. In order to get back lost manpower, a special program has been crafted to encourage new drivers to enter the industry.

The subsidized training plan will include the full payment of training fees for drivers hired by tour bus operators. Also, a daily living allowance will be provided during training to reduce the financial burden on aspiring drivers, according to MOTC Directorate General of Highways, Transportation Management Section Head Liang Kuo-Kuo(梁郭國).

In addition, Liang outlined another subsidy plan to entice former drivers back. The plan includes the provision of cash incentives ranging between NT$30,000-NT$60,000 (US$1,000-US$2,000).

Liang said the cash incentive plan would also begin in March, and last for exactly one year. During this period, licensed tour bus drivers with a minimum of two years of experience will be paid NT$30,000 after completing half a year of employment, and potentially qualify for NT$60,000 after completing a full year of service.

Funding for both the tour bus driver training program and cash enticements for licensed drivers will come from a special budget associated with the government’s newly passed bill aimed to boost post-COVID economic recovery and social resilience.