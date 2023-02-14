English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Nottingham Forest 1, Leeds 0
Tottenham 1, Man City 0
Man United 2, Leeds 2
West Ham 1, Chelsea 1
Arsenal 1, Brentford 1
Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1
Fulham 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Leicester 4, Tottenham 1
Southampton 1, Wolverhampton 2
Bournemouth 1, Newcastle 1
Leeds 0, Man United 2
Man City 3, Aston Villa 1
Liverpool 2, Everton 0
Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Man City, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Man United vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
Blackburn 0, Wigan 0
Blackpool 2, Huddersfield 2
Birmingham 2, West Brom 0
Blackpool 0, Rotherham 0
Bristol City 1, Norwich 0
Burnley 3, Preston 0
Cardiff 1, Middlesbrough 3
Coventry 1, Luton Town 1
QPR 1, Millwall 2
Sheffield United 3, Swansea 0
Stoke 0, Hull 0
Sunderland 1, Reading 0
Watford 1, Blackburn 1
Wigan 1, Huddersfield 0
Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Barnsley 2, Cambridge United 0
Burton Albion 1, Exeter 0
Charlton 1, Fleetwood Town 2
Cheltenham 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Ipswich 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Lincoln 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 1
Morecambe 1, Forest Green 1
Peterborough 0, Bolton 5
Plymouth 3, Portsmouth 1
Shrewsbury 3, Port Vale 2
Wycombe 3, Derby 2
Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe 0, Leyton Orient 2
Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Doncaster 2, Tranmere 0
AFC Wimbledon 0, Carlisle 0
Barrow 0, Newport County 1
Crawley Town 2, Crewe 2
Grimsby Town 0, Colchester 1
Harrogate Town 1, Stockport County 3
Hartlepool 2, Sutton United 2
Mansfield Town 2, Gillingham 0
Rochdale 1, Northampton 1
Stevenage 2, Bradford 3
Swindon 0, Doncaster 2
Tranmere 1, Salford 0
Walsall 1, Leyton Orient 1
Bradford vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Grimsby Town, 9 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Barrow, 10 a.m.
Carlisle vs. Colchester, 10 a.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Salford vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Tranmere vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Newport County, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Stockport County, 2:45 p.m.
Walsall vs. Crewe, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool vs. Newport County, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham 4, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Halifax Town 1, Barnet 3
Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Chesterfield 1, Woking 3
York City FC 2, Solihull Moors 3
Maidenhead United 1, Southend 2
Barnet vs. Oldham, 10 a.m. ppd
Chesterfield vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge 2, Solihull Moors 1
Halifax Town vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Gateshead FC vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
Maidenhead United vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m. ppd
Maidstone United FC vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m. ppd
Notts County vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m. ppd
Woking 2, Boreham Wood 2
Wrexham 3, Wealdstone 1
York City FC vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd
Dorking Wanderers vs. Southend, 12:20 p.m. ppd
Chesterfield 1, Notts County 2
Southend vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. Gateshead FC, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Altrincham vs. Woking, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Maidstone United FC, 10 a.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Gateshead FC, 10 a.m.
Torquay United vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Halifax Town, 12:20 p.m.
Barnet vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Dorking Wanderers vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Solihull Moors, 2:45 p.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Scunthorpe, 2:45 p.m.
York City FC vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.