Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

World Golf Ranking

By Associated Press
2023/02/14 04:01
World Golf Ranking

Through Feb. 12

1. Scottie Scheffler 9.18
2. Rory McIlroy 8.67
3. Jon Rahm 8.36
4. Cameron Smith 6.76
5. Patrick Cantlay 6.58
6. Xander Schauffele 6.05
7. Justin Thomas 5.28
8. Will Zalatoris 5.20
9. Collin Morikawa 5.06
10. Matt Fitzpatrick 4.80
11. Viktor Hovland 4.77
12. Max Homa 4.73
13. Tony Finau 4.72
14. Sam Burns 4.29
15. Tom Kim 4.07
16. Jordan Spieth 3.93
17. Cameron Young 3.89
18. Sungjae Im 3.75
19. Billy Horschel 3.41
20. Hideki Matsuyama 3.25
21. Keegan Bradley 3.22
22. Shane Lowry 3.15
23. Joaquin Niemann 3.02
24. Tyrrell Hatton 2.81
25. Brian Harman 2.80
26. Tommy Fleetwood 2.75
27. Abraham Ancer 2.73
28. Seamus Power 2.57
29. Ryan Fox 2.53
30. Sepp Straka 2.52
31. Tom Hoge 2.48
32. Russell Henley 2.38
33. Sahith Theegala 2.33
34. Adam Scott 2.31
35. Adam Scott 2.31
36. Justin Rose 2.31
37. Corey Conners 2.26
38. Kevin Kisner 2.26
39. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 2.25
40. Aaron Wise 2.25
41. Alex Noren 2.23
42. Si Woo Kim 2.19
43. Talor Gooch 2.14
44. Kurt Kitayama 2.08
45. Lucas Herbert 1.97
46. Guillermo Mito Pereira 1.94
47. Min Woo Lee 1.92
48. Chris Kirk 1.92
49. Harold Varner III 1.90
50. J.T. Poston 1.88