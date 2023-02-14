World Golf Ranking
Through Feb. 12
Through Feb. 12
|1.
|Scottie Scheffler
|
|9.18
|2.
|Rory McIlroy
|
|8.67
|3.
|Jon Rahm
|
|8.36
|4.
|Cameron Smith
|
|6.76
|5.
|Patrick Cantlay
|
|6.58
|6.
|Xander Schauffele
|
|6.05
|7.
|Justin Thomas
|
|5.28
|8.
|Will Zalatoris
|
|5.20
|9.
|Collin Morikawa
|
|5.06
|10.
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|
|4.80
|11.
|Viktor Hovland
|
|4.77
|12.
|Max Homa
|
|4.73
|13.
|Tony Finau
|
|4.72
|14.
|Sam Burns
|
|4.29
|15.
|Tom Kim
|
|4.07
|16.
|Jordan Spieth
|
|3.93
|17.
|Cameron Young
|
|3.89
|18.
|Sungjae Im
|
|3.75
|19.
|Billy Horschel
|
|3.41
|20.
|Hideki Matsuyama
|
|3.25
|21.
|Keegan Bradley
|
|3.22
|22.
|Shane Lowry
|
|3.15
|23.
|Joaquin Niemann
|
|3.02
|24.
|Tyrrell Hatton
|
|2.81
|25.
|Brian Harman
|
|2.80
|26.
|Tommy Fleetwood
|
|2.75
|27.
|Abraham Ancer
|
|2.73
|28.
|Seamus Power
|
|2.57
|29.
|Ryan Fox
|
|2.53
|30.
|Sepp Straka
|
|2.52
|31.
|Tom Hoge
|
|2.48
|32.
|Russell Henley
|
|2.38
|33.
|Sahith Theegala
|
|2.33
|34.
|Adam Scott
|
|2.31
|35.
|Adam Scott
|
|2.31
|36.
|Justin Rose
|
|2.31
|37.
|Corey Conners
|
|2.26
|38.
|Kevin Kisner
|
|2.26
|39.
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|
|2.25
|40.
|Aaron Wise
|
|2.25
|41.
|Alex Noren
|
|2.23
|42.
|Si Woo Kim
|
|2.19
|43.
|Talor Gooch
|
|2.14
|44.
|Kurt Kitayama
|
|2.08
|45.
|Lucas Herbert
|
|1.97
|46.
|Guillermo Mito Pereira
|
|1.94
|47.
|Min Woo Lee
|
|1.92
|48.
|Chris Kirk
|
|1.92
|49.
|Harold Varner III
|
|1.90
|50.
|J.T. Poston
|
|1.88