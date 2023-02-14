England 2 from 2 after win over Ireland at T20 World Cup

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — England made it two from two at the Women's T20 World Cup with a four-wicket win over Ireland in Paarl on Monday that should have been much easier.

England bowled the Irish out for just 105 in 18.2 overs after three wickets each from spinners Sophie Ecclestone (3-13) and Sarah Glenn (3-19).

But England's chase stuttered straight away when Sophia Dunkley tried to heave one over the top in the first over and was caught at mid-on by Arlene Kelly.

Teenager Alice Capsey put England back on course with 51 from 22 balls, a match-winning intervention by a player who looked likely to miss the World Cup when she broke her collarbone diving for a catch against West Indies in December.

Her recovery — aided by screws and a metal plate in her shoulder — came quicker than expected and she did enough to help England stay top of Group 2, even after wickets fell rapidly after she was out.

Capsey's dismissal, to a diving catch in the outfield by Leah Paul, sparked a run of five English wickets for 33 runs before Katherine Sciver-Brunt and Ecclestone saw their team home.

No. 2-ranked England reached 107-6 in 14.2 overs for a scratchy win and faces a big test against No. 4 India in its next match on Saturday.

