All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|47
|29
|9
|7
|2
|67
|142
|121
|Hershey
|47
|30
|12
|4
|1
|65
|138
|117
|Charlotte
|46
|26
|16
|2
|2
|56
|143
|136
|Springfield
|46
|24
|17
|1
|4
|53
|143
|129
|Lehigh Valley
|46
|24
|17
|3
|2
|53
|139
|136
|Hartford
|47
|19
|19
|3
|6
|47
|134
|149
|WB/Scranton
|46
|20
|20
|2
|4
|46
|126
|132
|Bridgeport
|46
|19
|19
|7
|1
|46
|145
|155
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|46
|31
|12
|2
|1
|65
|163
|145
|Utica
|47
|23
|17
|5
|2
|53
|137
|141
|Syracuse
|45
|21
|17
|4
|3
|49
|159
|147
|Laval
|47
|20
|19
|6
|2
|48
|168
|167
|Rochester
|43
|22
|18
|2
|1
|47
|133
|146
|Cleveland
|44
|19
|20
|3
|2
|43
|144
|167
|Belleville
|46
|17
|24
|4
|1
|39
|146
|174
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|46
|26
|11
|6
|3
|61
|172
|134
|Milwaukee
|46
|28
|15
|1
|2
|59
|163
|134
|Rockford
|47
|23
|16
|4
|4
|54
|150
|155
|Manitoba
|44
|24
|15
|3
|2
|53
|137
|135
|Iowa
|47
|22
|16
|5
|4
|53
|142
|146
|Grand Rapids
|45
|19
|22
|2
|2
|42
|124
|163
|Chicago
|44
|18
|22
|3
|1
|40
|131
|160
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|46
|33
|11
|2
|0
|68
|173
|116
|Coachella Valley
|42
|30
|7
|4
|1
|65
|154
|112
|Abbotsford
|47
|28
|15
|2
|2
|60
|165
|137
|Colorado
|46
|27
|15
|3
|1
|58
|136
|122
|Ontario
|45
|26
|17
|1
|1
|54
|144
|124
|Tucson
|48
|21
|23
|4
|0
|46
|154
|168
|Bakersfield
|45
|19
|22
|2
|2
|42
|134
|143
|San Jose
|47
|18
|25
|0
|4
|40
|121
|160
|Henderson
|48
|16
|27
|0
|5
|37
|122
|140
|San Diego
|48
|13
|35
|0
|0
|26
|117
|188
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 11 a.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled