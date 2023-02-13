All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 47 29 9 7 2 67 142 121 Hershey 47 30 12 4 1 65 138 117 Charlotte 46 26 16 2 2 56 143 136 Springfield 46 24 17 1 4 53 143 129 Lehigh Valley 46 24 17 3 2 53 139 136 Hartford 47 19 19 3 6 47 134 149 WB/Scranton 46 20 20 2 4 46 126 132 Bridgeport 46 19 19 7 1 46 145 155

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 46 31 12 2 1 65 163 145 Utica 47 23 17 5 2 53 137 141 Syracuse 45 21 17 4 3 49 159 147 Laval 47 20 19 6 2 48 168 167 Rochester 43 22 18 2 1 47 133 146 Cleveland 44 19 20 3 2 43 144 167 Belleville 46 17 24 4 1 39 146 174

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 46 26 11 6 3 61 172 134 Milwaukee 46 28 15 1 2 59 163 134 Rockford 47 23 16 4 4 54 150 155 Manitoba 44 24 15 3 2 53 137 135 Iowa 47 22 16 5 4 53 142 146 Grand Rapids 45 19 22 2 2 42 124 163 Chicago 44 18 22 3 1 40 131 160

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 46 33 11 2 0 68 173 116 Coachella Valley 42 30 7 4 1 65 154 112 Abbotsford 47 28 15 2 2 60 165 137 Colorado 46 27 15 3 1 58 136 122 Ontario 45 26 17 1 1 54 144 124 Tucson 48 21 23 4 0 46 154 168 Bakersfield 45 19 22 2 2 42 134 143 San Jose 47 18 25 0 4 40 121 160 Henderson 48 16 27 0 5 37 122 140 San Diego 48 13 35 0 0 26 117 188

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utica at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled