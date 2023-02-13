Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2023/02/13 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 47 29 9 7 2 67 142 121
Hershey 47 30 12 4 1 65 138 117
Charlotte 46 26 16 2 2 56 143 136
Springfield 46 24 17 1 4 53 143 129
Lehigh Valley 46 24 17 3 2 53 139 136
Hartford 47 19 19 3 6 47 134 149
WB/Scranton 46 20 20 2 4 46 126 132
Bridgeport 46 19 19 7 1 46 145 155
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 46 31 12 2 1 65 163 145
Utica 47 23 17 5 2 53 137 141
Syracuse 45 21 17 4 3 49 159 147
Laval 47 20 19 6 2 48 168 167
Rochester 43 22 18 2 1 47 133 146
Cleveland 44 19 20 3 2 43 144 167
Belleville 46 17 24 4 1 39 146 174
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 46 26 11 6 3 61 172 134
Milwaukee 46 28 15 1 2 59 163 134
Rockford 47 23 16 4 4 54 150 155
Manitoba 44 24 15 3 2 53 137 135
Iowa 47 22 16 5 4 53 142 146
Grand Rapids 45 19 22 2 2 42 124 163
Chicago 44 18 22 3 1 40 131 160
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 46 33 11 2 0 68 173 116
Coachella Valley 42 30 7 4 1 65 154 112
Abbotsford 47 28 15 2 2 60 165 137
Colorado 46 27 15 3 1 58 136 122
Ontario 45 26 17 1 1 54 144 124
Tucson 48 21 23 4 0 46 154 168
Bakersfield 45 19 22 2 2 42 134 143
San Jose 47 18 25 0 4 40 121 160
Henderson 48 16 27 0 5 37 122 140
San Diego 48 13 35 0 0 26 117 188

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utica at Toronto, 11 a.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Iowa at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled