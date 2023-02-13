Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2023/02/13 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
a-Boston 52 39 8 5 83 193 113
m-Carolina 52 34 10 8 76 175 142
m-New Jersey 52 34 13 5 73 181 139
a-Toronto 54 32 14 8 72 181 145
a-Tampa Bay 52 34 16 2 70 187 153
m-N.Y. Rangers 53 31 14 8 70 178 141
Washington 55 28 21 6 62 169 157
Pittsburgh 52 26 17 9 61 169 163
N.Y. Islanders 56 27 23 6 60 162 155
Florida 55 26 23 6 58 192 190
Buffalo 51 26 21 4 56 188 177
Detroit 51 23 20 8 54 154 168
Philadelphia 55 22 23 10 54 149 171
Ottawa 51 24 24 3 51 154 165
Montreal 53 22 27 4 48 144 194
Columbus 53 16 33 4 36 135 204
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Dallas 54 30 14 10 70 181 139
p-Vegas 54 32 18 4 68 177 152
c-Winnipeg 53 33 19 1 67 171 138
p-Seattle 53 30 18 5 65 185 167
p-Edmonton 54 30 19 5 65 201 176
Los Angeles 54 29 18 7 65 179 183
c-Colorado 51 28 19 4 60 157 143
Minnesota 52 28 20 4 60 158 152
Calgary 53 25 18 10 60 172 162
Nashville 50 25 19 6 56 140 147
St. Louis 52 24 25 3 51 162 190
Vancouver 53 21 28 4 46 181 215
San Jose 54 17 26 11 45 166 204
Arizona 53 17 28 8 42 142 189
Anaheim 54 17 31 6 40 135 223
Chicago 51 16 30 5 37 125 186

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Sunday's Games

Montreal 6, Edmonton 2

Seattle 4, Philadelphia 3

San Jose 4, Washington 1

Vegas 7, Anaheim 2

Monday's Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Florida at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Buffalo at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Washington, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.