|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|21
|16
|3
|2
|46
|18
|51
|Man City
|22
|15
|3
|4
|56
|22
|48
|Man United
|23
|14
|4
|5
|38
|28
|46
|Newcastle
|22
|10
|11
|1
|35
|13
|41
|Tottenham
|23
|12
|3
|8
|42
|35
|39
|Brighton
|21
|10
|5
|6
|39
|28
|35
|Fulham
|23
|10
|5
|8
|34
|30
|35
|Brentford
|22
|8
|10
|4
|36
|29
|34
|Chelsea
|22
|8
|7
|7
|23
|22
|31
|Liverpool
|20
|8
|5
|7
|34
|28
|29
|Aston Villa
|22
|8
|4
|10
|26
|34
|28
|Crystal Palace
|22
|6
|7
|9
|20
|30
|25
|Leicester
|22
|7
|3
|12
|36
|38
|24
|Nottingham Forest
|22
|6
|6
|10
|17
|37
|24
|Wolverhampton
|22
|6
|5
|11
|17
|31
|23
|West Ham
|22
|5
|5
|12
|19
|27
|20
|Leeds
|22
|4
|7
|11
|28
|38
|19
|Everton
|21
|4
|6
|11
|16
|28
|18
|Bournemouth
|22
|4
|6
|12
|20
|44
|18
|Southampton
|22
|4
|3
|15
|18
|40
|15
Nottingham Forest 1, Leeds 0
Tottenham 1, Man City 0
Man United 2, Leeds 2
West Ham 1, Chelsea 1
Arsenal 1, Brentford 1
Crystal Palace 1, Brighton 1
Fulham 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Leicester 4, Tottenham 1
Southampton 1, Wolverhampton 2
Bournemouth 1, Newcastle 1
Leeds 0, Man United 2
Man City 3, Aston Villa 1
Liverpool vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Man City, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Man United vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.
Fulham vs. Wolverhampton, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|30
|20
|8
|2
|61
|26
|68
|Sheffield United
|30
|18
|7
|5
|51
|24
|61
|Middlesbrough
|31
|15
|6
|10
|50
|36
|51
|Luton Town
|30
|13
|10
|7
|38
|30
|49
|Millwall
|29
|13
|7
|9
|36
|29
|46
|Watford
|31
|12
|10
|9
|37
|34
|46
|Sunderland
|30
|12
|9
|9
|43
|33
|45
|Blackburn
|30
|14
|3
|13
|32
|36
|45
|West Brom
|30
|12
|8
|10
|39
|32
|44
|Norwich
|30
|12
|6
|12
|40
|35
|42
|Hull
|31
|11
|8
|12
|37
|44
|41
|Preston
|30
|11
|7
|12
|27
|36
|40
|Bristol City
|30
|10
|9
|11
|40
|39
|39
|Coventry
|30
|10
|9
|11
|32
|33
|39
|Swansea
|30
|10
|9
|11
|43
|45
|39
|QPR
|31
|10
|9
|12
|33
|40
|39
|Birmingham
|30
|10
|8
|12
|36
|38
|38
|Reading
|30
|11
|5
|14
|33
|45
|38
|Stoke
|30
|9
|7
|14
|33
|38
|34
|Rotherham
|30
|7
|12
|11
|33
|40
|33
|Cardiff
|31
|7
|8
|16
|22
|36
|29
|Wigan
|30
|7
|8
|15
|28
|49
|29
|Huddersfield
|30
|7
|7
|16
|28
|39
|28
|Blackpool
|30
|6
|10
|14
|30
|45
|28
Blackburn 0, Wigan 0
Blackpool 2, Huddersfield 2
Birmingham 2, West Brom 0
Blackpool 0, Rotherham 0
Bristol City 1, Norwich 0
Burnley 3, Preston 0
Cardiff 1, Middlesbrough 3
Coventry 1, Luton Town 1
QPR 1, Millwall 2
Sheffield United 3, Swansea 0
Stoke 0, Hull 0
Sunderland 1, Reading 0
Watford 1, Blackburn 1
Wigan 1, Huddersfield 0
Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Birmingham, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Stoke, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Millwall vs. Burnley, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|30
|19
|7
|4
|54
|31
|64
|Sheffield Wednesday
|29
|18
|8
|3
|50
|20
|62
|Ipswich
|30
|15
|11
|4
|56
|31
|56
|Bolton
|31
|16
|8
|7
|43
|23
|56
|Derby
|29
|15
|8
|6
|47
|24
|53
|Barnsley
|28
|15
|5
|8
|38
|26
|50
|Wycombe
|29
|14
|5
|10
|41
|29
|47
|Shrewsbury
|30
|14
|5
|11
|39
|33
|47
|Peterborough
|28
|14
|2
|12
|45
|37
|44
|Exeter
|30
|10
|8
|12
|42
|42
|38
|Portsmouth
|28
|9
|11
|8
|36
|36
|38
|Charlton
|29
|9
|10
|10
|44
|41
|37
|Lincoln
|28
|8
|13
|7
|28
|30
|37
|Bristol Rovers
|30
|10
|7
|13
|43
|53
|37
|Port Vale
|30
|10
|7
|13
|31
|43
|37
|Oxford United
|31
|9
|9
|13
|35
|37
|36
|Fleetwood Town
|29
|7
|11
|11
|33
|34
|32
|Burton Albion
|29
|8
|7
|14
|38
|56
|31
|Cheltenham
|29
|8
|6
|15
|23
|35
|30
|Milton Keynes Dons
|30
|8
|5
|17
|28
|41
|29
|Morecambe
|29
|6
|10
|13
|32
|46
|28
|Accrington Stanley
|28
|6
|9
|13
|25
|45
|27
|Cambridge United
|29
|7
|5
|17
|24
|49
|26
|Forest Green
|31
|5
|7
|19
|25
|58
|22
Port Vale 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Barnsley 2, Cambridge United 0
Burton Albion 1, Exeter 0
Charlton 1, Fleetwood Town 2
Cheltenham 0, Accrington Stanley 0
Ipswich 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2
Lincoln 1, Bristol Rovers 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Oxford United 1
Morecambe 1, Forest Green 1
Peterborough 0, Bolton 5
Plymouth 3, Portsmouth 1
Shrewsbury 3, Port Vale 2
Wycombe 3, Derby 2
Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|31
|19
|7
|5
|40
|18
|64
|Stevenage
|28
|16
|8
|4
|41
|21
|56
|Carlisle
|30
|14
|10
|6
|48
|28
|52
|Northampton
|29
|14
|9
|6
|43
|29
|51
|Salford
|30
|14
|6
|10
|40
|30
|48
|Mansfield Town
|29
|13
|7
|9
|43
|37
|46
|Stockport County
|29
|13
|6
|10
|42
|28
|45
|Bradford
|28
|12
|9
|7
|35
|28
|45
|Doncaster
|29
|13
|4
|12
|35
|40
|43
|Swindon
|29
|11
|9
|9
|37
|32
|42
|Tranmere
|30
|11
|8
|11
|32
|28
|41
|Barrow
|30
|12
|5
|13
|34
|39
|41
|Sutton United
|30
|11
|8
|11
|30
|37
|41
|AFC Wimbledon
|29
|10
|10
|9
|30
|29
|40
|Walsall
|27
|10
|9
|8
|31
|24
|39
|Colchester
|31
|9
|7
|15
|31
|38
|34
|Grimsby Town
|26
|9
|6
|11
|29
|33
|33
|Newport County
|28
|8
|8
|12
|27
|31
|32
|Crewe
|28
|7
|11
|10
|23
|36
|32
|Harrogate Town
|28
|7
|6
|15
|34
|44
|27
|Crawley Town
|27
|6
|8
|13
|31
|44
|26
|Hartlepool
|30
|6
|8
|16
|31
|54
|26
|Gillingham
|28
|5
|9
|14
|15
|33
|24
|Rochdale
|30
|5
|6
|19
|24
|45
|21
Crewe 0, Leyton Orient 2
Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Doncaster 2, Tranmere 0
AFC Wimbledon 0, Carlisle 0
Barrow 0, Newport County 1
Crawley Town 2, Crewe 2
Grimsby Town 0, Colchester 1
Harrogate Town 1, Stockport County 3
Hartlepool 2, Sutton United 2
Mansfield Town 2, Gillingham 0
Rochdale 1, Northampton 1
Stevenage 2, Bradford 3
Swindon 0, Doncaster 2
Tranmere 1, Salford 0
Walsall 1, Leyton Orient 1
Bradford vs. Tranmere, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Mansfield Town, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Salford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Crawley Town, 2:45 p.m.
Sutton United vs. Swindon, 2:45 p.m.
