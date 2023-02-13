Electronic Shelf Label Market Size, Latest Trends, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Opportunity, and Forecast 2030

As per the new research report of Astute Analytica, the global Electronic Shelf Label market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.0% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 5930.6 Mn by 2030 from US$ 956.6 Mn in 2021.
A brand-new “Global Electronic Shelf Label market” analysis from Astute Analytica’s experts offers details on market size, demand, growth trends, and future predictions. This study provides data on trends and growth prospects that will propel Electronic Shelf Label market sales in important markets. For a comprehensive picture, the report contains sales predictions for more than 20 nations. The research also identifies the market sectors with the greatest growth. Additionally, it illustrates tactics employed by industry leaders to expand their businesses.
Segmentation Overview
Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is segmented based on component, display type, communication, power, color, display size, store type, retail format, and region. The industry trends in the global electronic shelf label market are sub-divided into different categories in order to get a holistic view of the global marketplace.
Following are the different segments of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market:
By Component segment of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is sub-segmented into:
- Hardware
- Communication Station
- Terminal Display (Label)
- RF Module
- Label Management Software
- Services
- Consulting & Training
- Installation & Support
By Display Type segment of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is sub-segmented into:
- LCD
- E-Paper
- Full Graphic E-Paper
By Communication segment of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is sub-segmented into:
- RF
- IR
- NFC
By Power segment of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is sub-segmented into:
- Battery Powered
- Wireless Charge
- Others
By Color segment of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is sub-segmented into:
- Monochrome
- Multi-color
By Display Size segment of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is sub-segmented into:
- 1.5-3 Inches
- 3-6 Inches
- 6-12 Inches
- More than 12 Inches
By Store Type segment of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is sub-segmented into:
- Grocery / General Retail
- Fashion & Apparel
- Pharma Stores
- Electronics
- Hotels & Restaurants
- Fuel Stations
- Others (DIY, Automotive Dealerships)
By Retail Format segment of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is sub-segmented into:
- Hypermarket
- Supermarket
- Specialty Store
- Other Retail Stores
By Region segment of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is sub-segmented into:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
As per our analysts, the goal of this analysis is to identify the growth factors, barriers to growth, significant trends, and potential threats that will affect the future of the Electronic Shelf Label market industry. This research is intended to assist organizations in seizing potential business opportunities and becoming ready for unforeseen difficulties. Through research studies of businesses, we have stayed current with the most recent market research.
Additionally, the report closely collaborates with clients to help them comprehend technology, properties, and market environment statistics and assist them in creating creative and commercialization plans. The market revenue by nation and region is detailed in the report on global Electronic Shelf Label market. The authors of the report also offer insight into the most typical business tactics employed by actors.
Leading Players
NZ Electronic Shelf Labelling,
Panasonic Corporation,
NCR Corporation,
M2Communication,
Diebold Nixdorf,
SES-imagotag,
Pricer AB,
