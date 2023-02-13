Agriculture Tractors Market Size, Report Outlook, Growth, Key Players, Revenue, and Forecast 2030

As per the new research report of Astute Analytica, the global Agriculture Tractors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 98,798.5 million in 2030 from US$ 38,621.2 million in 2022.

A brand-new “Global Agriculture Tractors Market” analysis from Astute Analytica’s experts offers details on market size, demand, growth trends, and future predictions. This study provides data on trends and growth prospects that will propel Agriculture Tractors sales in important markets. For a comprehensive picture, the report contains sales predictions for more than 20 nations. The research also identifies the market sectors with the greatest growth. Additionally, it illustrates tactics employed by industry leaders to expand their businesses.

Segmentation Overview

The Global agriculture tractor market is segmented into:

By Tractor Type Outlook (Value and Volume, 2017 – 2030)

Utility Tractors

Row Crop Tractors

Garden Tractors

Orchard Type Tractors

Rotary Tillers

Implement Carrier Tractors

By Product (Fuel) Outlook (Value and Volume, 2017 – 2030)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Electric Motor

By Wheel Type Outlook (Value and Volume, 2017 – 2030)

2-wheeler

3-wheeler

4-wheeler

By Engine Power Outlook (Value and Volume, 2017 – 2030)

<20 Horsepower

21-35 Horsepower

36-50 Horsepower

51-90 Horsepower

91-120 Horsepower

121-150 Horsepower

151-180 Horsepower

181 HP-250 Horsepower

>250 Horsepower

By Region Outlook (Value and Volume, 2017 – 2030)

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Myanmar South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



As per our analysts, the goal of this analysis is to identify the growth factors, barriers to growth, significant trends, and potential threats that will affect the future of the Agriculture Tractors industry. This research is intended to assist organizations in seizing potential business opportunities and becoming ready for unforeseen difficulties. Through research studies of businesses, we have stayed current with the most recent market research.

Additionally, the report closely collaborates with clients to help them comprehend technology, properties, and market environment statistics and assist them in creating creative and commercialization plans. The market revenue by nation and region is detailed in the report on global Agriculture Tractors market. The authors of the report also offer insight into the most typical business tactics employed by actors.

Leading Players

Deere & Company,

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

India, Sonalika Group,

CNH Industrial America LLC.

