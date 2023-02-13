Japan Life Jacket Market 2022 Industry Manufacturing Business Analysis, Share, Business Insights, Key Challenges and Forecast Analysis by 2027

Astute Analytica recently updated a new research report on the Japan Life Jacket Market. This research report has both primary and secondary data sources. This analysis includes the government strategy, market situation, competitive landscape, historic data, current market trends, technical inventions, future technologies, and technical growth in associated industries.

The Japan life jacket market is projected to record a revenue of US$ 184.5 Mn by the end of the year 2027, with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. The market is anticipated to record a growth of more than 1,500 thousand units during the forecast period.

The global market is continuously changing to meet changing customer demand and trends. In recent years, the market has become increasingly influenced by digital innovation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a greater emphasis on sustainable and healthy behaviors. Digitalization has put the client in control, allowing them to compare and scrutinize things in real-time.

In order to sustain client loyalty in this environment, consumer goods companies are enhancing their marketing methods and brand recognition.

The leading players in the market have introduced new products to fulfill an ever-increasing range of human needs and aspirations. These methods, along with higher margins and portfolio weightings in fast-growing areas, have resulted in outstanding shareholder returns.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic changed how people buy and wreaked havoc on the market. Cleaning supplies, shelf-stable food, beverages, and toilet paper became scarce in certain nations. Furthermore, the function of sustainability is becoming increasingly important in the consumer goods sector; there is a growing desire for more sustainable and ethically manufactured products across the board.

However, the industry’s fundamentals and stock market performance have deteriorated. In terms of economic profit contribution, several players began to pull ahead of the pack. The US market before COVID-19, for example, is instructive. In the United States, specific brands (with more than $750 million in revenue) lost volume at a pace of 1.5%. Small brands increased by 1.7%, while private labels increased by 4.3%.

Regional Insights

By Type

Inherent

Inflatable

By Technology

Regular

Smart Life Jackets

By Size

Adult X Small Small Medium Large X Large

Kids

Youth

Child

Infant

By Material Type

Foam

Nylon

Plastic

By Application

Water Sports

Day Sailing

Fishing

Offshore Sail

Offshore Power

Paddle sports

Commercial Vessels

Airlines

Search & Rescue

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/ Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Online Retail

Sport Stores

Others

Key Players Insights

Fujikura Composites Inc., Survitec Group, Tailwalk, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines. Ltd., Nippon Tansan Gas Co., Ltd., and Maritime Progress Ltd. among others are some major key players in the Japan life jacket market.

