Japanese tourists turn to Taiwan police for currency exchange

Couple ran out of Taiwan dollars and had no place to make currency exchange

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/13 21:12
Police officer Shen Po-hao. (Police photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Japanese tourists traveling in Yilan on Saturday (Feb. 11) ran out of Taiwan dollars got help from a police officer, who exchanged currency for them, so they could continue to enjoy their trip.

At around noon on Saturday, a Japanese couple came to the Gongjheng Police Station of the Yilan County Police Bureau’s Luodong Precinct, asking for help, CNA reported. They told the officers at the station that they had run out of Taiwan dollars and had no place to change their Japanese yen into currency because banks were closed on weekends.

Police officer Shen Po-hao (沈柏豪) said in an interview on Monday that he searched on the internet first, and found that if anyone needed an urgent currency exchange that day, they would have to go to Taipei to make the exchange.

Upon approval from his supervisor, Shen exchanged NT$5,000 (US$165) of his money with the couple for 22,000 Japanese Yen based on the exchange rate at the time.

Shen said that he actually planned to travel to Japan and would need Japanese Yen at that time, so he made the exchange with the couple, which solved their urgent problem and enabled them to continue enjoying their trip in Yilan, per CNA.
Japanese tourists
Japanese Yen
Yilan

