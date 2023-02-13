Taiwan's top rep to the US returns to brief Legislative Yuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s envoy to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) recently returned to Taiwan today (Feb.13) to have tea with legislators from the Foreign and National Defense Committee, per CNA.

The first item of interest from legislators is whether a U.S. House special committee on China will visit Taiwan. Hsiao was coy with her answer, noting that more than 30 members of the U.S. Congress have visited Taiwan in the past year. She added that more U.S. congress members could be on their way and her office will eagerly accommodate each congressional delegation.

DPP legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), convener of the Legislative Yuan’s Foreign and National Defense Committee, invited Hsiao to speak with legislators today. Their first meeting was with Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃), and later lawmaker Ker Chien-ming (柯建銘) who she met with a big hug.

Hsiao later reminisced about serving four terms as a legislator and was happy to reconnect with colleagues. She says duties in Washington D.C. prevent her from returning though she eagerly greets colleagues as part of visiting delegations, having met 20 such individuals so far, per CNA.

As for whether a newly established U.S. House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party will send a delegation to Taiwan, Hsiao says no details have been discussed, though her office would help with arrangements if asked.

The media also asked whether President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) might have a chance to visit the U.S. in the latter half of 2023. Hsiao said that prior to the pandemic, it was routine for the president to visit countries with which Taiwan had diplomatic relations. Such plans may be planned in the future, though none exist at the moment.

Additionally, Taiwan media asked whether or not Hsiao would become Vice President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) running mate in the 2024 presidential election. Hsiao didn’t directly respond, simply saying her return to Taiwan this time was for official business regarding Taiwan-U.S. relations, and that her time in Taiwan was actually very short.