Hiking group faces legal woes after building campfire in Taiwan forest

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hiking group of 21 members faced legal woes after they were caught having built a campfire on a forest plantation in central Taiwan on Feb. 3.

The Dongshih Forest District Office said in a press release that it received notification around 11 a.m. on Feb. 3 that remnants of a campfire were found in an afforestation area under its jurisdiction. The office immediately dispatched seven personnel from its Anmashan Workstation to check the scene.

The workstation personnel, along with police officers, arrived at the scene at around noon and found smoke coming out of a pile of burning wood and a number of cooking utensils on the ground. They immediately began to collect evidence, and then waited in ambush until all the members of the group returned to the camp at around 3 p.m.

The office pointed out that the location of the incident was a forestation site, and the wood used for the campfire was likely small-diameter logs left behind during the forestation. The tree species forested there include fir, red cypress, and cedar trees, all of which are oily trees with fragrant smells and are classified as first class conifers.

If a campfire accidentally triggered a forest fire, it would cause huge losses, and would be difficult to put out, the office said, adding that starting a fire in the forest violates the Forestry Act, and according to Article 56, is punishable by a fine between NT$120,000 (US$3,960) and NT$600,000.

In addition, taking wood in the forest to build a fire is considered theft and violates Article 50 of the same law, which stipulates, "Those who steal primary forest products or forest by-products shall be liable to at least six months but no more than five years of imprisonment; in addition thereto, a penalty fine of at least NT$300,000 but no more than NT$6,000,000."

If the offenses are committed on primary forest products that are regarded as precious wood, the penalty shall be increased by one half, according to the act.

The case has been referred to police for further investigation, the office said.

According to the office, the dry season has come, and there has been no rainfall in the central mountainous area for nearly two months. The forest land is quite dry, and a spark may cause a forest fire.



(Dongshih Forest District Office photos)