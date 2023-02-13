11 taboos for Valentine’s Day in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — When religious holidays become international affairs, like the Valentine’s Day merriment on Tuesday, Feb. 14, they often become localized and can lose or even gain something in translation at the same time.

While Taiwan already has a holiday of its own for star-crossed lovers, Qixi Festival on the seventh day of the seventh Chinese lunar month, this doesn’t prevent anyone from giving gifts on Valentine’s Day too. As they say, there’s no such thing as too much love.

As such, Valentine’s Day has evolved in Taiwan over recent years and now looks a little different from the West, where it originated as a Christian feast day dedicated to a martyr known as Saint Valentine. Typically, abroad, lovers will send each other cards, chocolates or flowers, and have a night out a deux at a restaurant or the cinema.

In Taiwan, a romantic date is par for the course, but gift giving has become a complicated affair to some extent because the words for gifts may have unfortunate double meanings or are thought to be unlucky. A recent TVBS article featuring folklore expert Yang Deng-yu (楊登嵙) addresses these faux pas for Valentine’s.



Valentine's card from 1810, from Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum. (AP photo)

If you were ever tempted, don’t gift bells because according to traditional Chinese concepts, “give bell” (song zhong, 送鐘) and “finish” (zhong, 終) mean an “end to communication.” Likewise, if you were thinking of presenting your significant other with an umbrella, don't, because “give an umbrella" (song san, 送傘) sounds the same as “fall apart” (san, 散), suggesting a breakup. Don't give a fan (song shan, 送扇), as it sounds similar to 2. Don't give scissors because this suggests a relationship split. Don't buy shoes for him or her, as it could mean you want your partner to walk away from the relationship. For romantics who like to send their better halves handkerchiefs, best not, as they are associated with being given out at funerals. Likewise, towels. Dolls or cuddly toys are a no-no, in case they are vessels for spirits. Apparently. “Give pear” (song li, 送梨) and “leave” (li, 離) sound similar, so do not give your lover a pear. In particular, do not cut one in half, which signifies separation rather than sharing in Taiwanese culture — but only on Valentine’s Day. Same with “plum” (li, 李) and “leave,” which are homophones. Candles are associated with death, so unless you want to suggest your love is like a dodo, don't gift them on Valentine’s.

Actually, gift giving for foreigners can be a bit of a minefield at any time of the year because of cultural misunderstandings, like white being the color of death, while black is more often associated with death in the West. The good news is cards, chocolates, and flowers (but not funeral flowers!) generally get a pass.

If in doubt, ask a friend. Happy Valentine’s.