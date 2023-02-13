European heavyweight art directors to participate in Taiwan Week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s major art venue, the National Theater and Concert Hall (NTCH), announced on Monday (Feb. 13) the upcoming key event, Taiwan Week, that is set to take place in April.

NTCH announced a number of projects on Monday at a press event. Among the upcoming activities, Taiwan Week is one of those that is highly anticipated as it will gather 40 artistic directors from prestigious art events, such as the Festival d'Avignon and the Adelaide Festival.

According to NTCH, the first edition of Taiwan Week was slated to take place in 2020. However, it went online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan Week is set to begin from April 9 to 15. NTCH will collaborate with local theaters and theatrical groups, such as Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab, known as C-LAB, and Cloud Gate Theater, by hosting European and Asian curators at their performances.

The event centers on the nation’s performance art and the lineup of the visiting guests includes artistic directors from Festival d'Avignon’s unite program, Magda Bizarro, Southbank Centre’s Mark Ball, and Adelaide Festival’s Wouter Ransbeek.