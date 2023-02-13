Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan egg prices continue to rise due to avian flu

Consumers are scrambling to buy eggs as higher prices lead to shortages

  145
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/13 17:59
Higher prices for eggs are leading to empty shelves in Taipei. (CNA photo)

Higher prices for eggs are leading to empty shelves in Taipei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Negotiations between poultry farms and the Taipei Producer Association led to an agreement to raise egg prices by NT$2 (US$0.07) per kilogram beginning today (Feb. 13).

Unfortunately, many in the industry believe the price increase is too little too late, and cannot alleviate supply-side pressure brought about by the global outbreak of avian flu. Domestically, egg shortages are becoming more common as local egg farms continue to come under pressure from fewer laying hens and higher raw material prices.

At the moment, not only are laying hens in short supply, but also broiler chickens. It may take poultry stocks at least three to four months to regenerate, per UDN. Many within the industry believe that not only eggs, but even chicken meat prices will remain high in the short to mid-term.

“Egg merchants still can’t make money as avian flu continues to rage and the price of raw materials and labor has risen, which is making it hard for egg merchants," said Fwusow Chairman Hung Yao-kun (洪堯昆).

Hung added that his company originally hoped to import chicks from abroad, but the avian flu has had international effects, and the quantity of chicks hasn’t been enough to satisfy demand, leading to further complications and higher prices, per UDN.

CP Foods Chairman Willis Cheng (鄭武樾) also believes that the recent price increase is too small as the avian flu outbreak has simply killed too many chickens and resulted in fewer eggs and a serious imbalance in supply and demand.

Cheng added that another mass culling of tens of millions of chickens in Europe and the United States a few days ago, making it the worst outbreak of avian flu in history. Cheng worries Taiwan could suffer both a chicken meat and egg shortage if imports are not allowed, per UDN.

According to a manager from Morn Sun, another Taiwanese poultry producer, avian flu in Europe, the United States, and Taiwan will definitely upset the balance between supply and demand, with an egg shortage inevitably leading to higher prices.

He believes the new supply won’t come online for another four months as local consumers might face a difficult time securing a daily egg supply.
egg shortage
layer hens
avian flu
pandemic
broiler chicken
eggs
inflation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan adds 19,309 local COVID cases
Taiwan adds 19,309 local COVID cases
2023/02/10 14:23
Taiwan inflation exceeds 3% in January
Taiwan inflation exceeds 3% in January
2023/02/09 17:39
Taiwan’s Bafang Dumpling chain to hike prices by 5%
Taiwan’s Bafang Dumpling chain to hike prices by 5%
2023/02/09 16:06
Is Taiwan experiencing another egg shortage?
Is Taiwan experiencing another egg shortage?
2023/02/08 17:10
Avian flu outbreak at central Taiwan poultry farm results in 24,000 culled hens
Avian flu outbreak at central Taiwan poultry farm results in 24,000 culled hens
2023/02/08 11:42