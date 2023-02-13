Taiwan eyeing '0+n' quarantine for mild COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on Monday (Feb. 13) that it is considering changing the quarantine period for mild COVID cases from the "5+n" scheme to a "0+n" formula.

During a press conference that afternoon, the CECC announced three major priorities for returning the country to normalcy, including strengthening next-generation vaccinations, adjusting the quarantine method for mild COVID patients, and revising the definition of confirmed cases. CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) said that the center is leaning towards a policy of "0+n" for mild cases, meaning zero days of quarantine and up to seven days of self-health monitoring, depending on how soon they test negative.

In addition, Wang said that the CECC is considering only reporting hospitalized patients with severe illness, while those with mild symptoms will not be officially reported.

Next-generation vaccines

Wang explained that the inoculation of the next generation of vaccines will continue to be expanded. He pointed out that he has continued to visit various counties and cities and listened to the opinions of locals.

He said that a summary of the vaccination plan for this year will soon be provided.

Ending quarantine for mild cases

As for the guidelines for quarantining COVID patients, Wang said that the center is looking at reducing quarantine for mild cases from "5+n" to "0+n." Wang explained that a panel of experts will be invited to a meeting in which the decision on when to implement the new quarantine formula will be decided.

Revising definition for COVID cases

According to Wang, the definition for official COVID cases will also be revised. He said that in the future, only severe cases, especially hospitalized patients, will officially be reported, while mild cases will no longer be reported.

Amid the decision by countries such as Singapore to change the status of COVID to an endemic disease, Wang said that the CECC is also moving in the direction of listing the virus as an endemic disease as well.