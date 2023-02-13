Taiwan legislator Freddy Lim invited to IPAC Tokyo Symposium

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan independent legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) has been invited to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) Tokyo Symposium this Friday (Feb. 17).

Lim said he is extremely honored to be able to speak at the event as a member of Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan, Liberty Times reported. He pledged to share Taiwan's challenges of battling Chinese information and cognitive warfare and explain how the international community can promote action to support Taiwan to ensure peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Lim added that he looks forward to building consensus among attendees and persuading the democratic community to take more active action against China's efforts to undermine international rules-based order. The legislator mentioned that he is the only Taiwanese legislator invited to the symposium.

Former prime ministers Scott Morrison of Australia, Liz Truss of the U.K., and Guy Verhofstadt of Belgium will all be speaking at the conference, according to IPAC. Key themes include sanctions for human rights violations, business and human rights, transnational repression, and securing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

More specifically, participants will cover issues including Beijing’s threats to Taiwan, its use of economic coercion, its growing long-arm policing and malignant influence operations abroad, as well as its gross domestic human rights abuses.

IPAC was established in 2020 and consists of international, cross-party lawmakers that aim to "craft a proactive and strategic approach on issues related to the People’s Republic of China."

Last month, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Fan Yun (范雲) announced on Jan. 8 that Taiwan has been invited to join the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC). Fan wrote in a Facebook post that she was asked to co-chair Taiwan’s delegation alongside Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Jang Chyi-lu (張其祿).

In November, an IPAC delegation led by German parliamentarian Reinhard Butikofer visited Taiwan and met with President Tsai Ing-wen and other top government officials.