Over 20 relatives and friends of New Taipei Turkish ice cream shop owner killed in earthquake

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 20 relatives and friends of the Turkish ice cream shop owner in Tamsui were killed in the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria on Feb. 6, but luckily his adult children have all survived the disaster.

The hometown of Kemal Demir, the owner of the riverfront Turkish ice cream shop in Tamsui, is less than a 20-minute drive from the epicenter, CNA reported. After the earthquake, he was in a hurry to contact his family in Turkey, and was able to communicate with them intermittently.

Although he is happy his children are safe, he was saddened to learn that more than 20 relatives and friends had died.

With a heavy heart, Demir went to work at the shop on Monday. His wife told CNA in a phone interview that the impact of the pandemic over the past three years has brought them financial hardship. Therefore, although he is sad, he still has to pick himself up and continue selling ice cream to make money, the wife added.

When interviewed by the media, Demir said that many relatives and friends died in the earthquake, and his son’s and daughter’s houses also collapsed. For now, they can only take refuge in their cars, he added.

According to Demir’s wife, to escape the cold weather, Demir’s family is currently on their way to Istanbul, seeking temporary refuge with their relatives and friends there, per CNA.