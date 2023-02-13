Rare mutant yellow Taiwan bamboo pit viper spotted on trail

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over the weekend, a group of school children spotted a mutant Taiwan green bamboo pit viper (Trimeresurus stejnegeri) that was colored yellow.

On Sunday (Feb. 12), the Facebook page Nature Pond uploaded photos from a student field trip to the mountains to observe the local ecology. According to the page, the father of one of the students discovered a Taiwan green bamboo pit viper coiled around a tree that was entirely yellow instead of the standard green.

The tour was led by Lu Chun-i (呂軍逸), an insect and ecology lecturer. Some members of the group asked whether it was an albino, but according to Nature Pond, the snake is a rare mutant.

At the scene, a normal green specimen of the species was also present, providing a good reference point to see the color difference between the two snakes of the same species. The author of the post wrote that after informing the children about the identifying characteristics of the serpent and dispelling rumors about snakes, adults guided the reptiles back to the woods.